L7 Informatics Names Ray Veeraraghavan, Ph.D., Vice President of Science and AI

Applied AI and life sciences leader joins L7's executive team to advance the L7|SYNAPSE™ Agentic AI strategy across the customer base

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, Inc., the company behind L7|ESP®, the Enterprise Science Platform that serves as an operating system for precision science, today named Ray Veeraraghavan, Ph.D., Vice President of Science and AI. Reporting to CEO Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., Veeraraghavan will lead L7's scientific content strategy, drive adoption of L7|SYNAPSE Agentic AI across the customer base, and advise senior leadership at L7's most strategic enterprise accounts.

Ray Veeraraghavan, Ph.D., Vice President of Science & AI

Veeraraghavan brings more than 24 years of experience taking AI and machine learning from opportunity to production in regulated life sciences. As Executive Director of Bioinformatics and Data Science Innovation at Quest Diagnostics, he led applied AI and data science for a molecular diagnostics portfolio exceeding $2.5 billion, and led the enterprise evaluation that selected L7|ESP. Earlier, at Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine, he architected the AI system behind the world's first AI-enabled rapid whole-genome-sequencing clinical workflow, recognized with a Guinness World Record, BioIT World's Best Practices award, and a flagship publication in Nature.

In his new role, Veeraraghavan will build standardized, reusable scientific content and workflows that accelerate customer implementations and help customers put agentic AI to work inside the validated, traceable workflows regulated science requires. The mandate fits L7's broader ambition: to be the single enterprise substrate that unifies an organization's entire physical operations, rather than another point solution bolted onto the fragmented digital landscape. He joins having seen both sides of that architecture, first as a customer who selected it to run mission-critical diagnostics, and now as the executive helping others reach the same outcomes.

"Ray has spent his career turning frontier AI into production-grade systems that scientists and clinicians actually trust," said Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., CEO of L7 Informatics. "He knows our platform not as an outsider but as someone who evaluated and chose it for critical work. Our vision is to unify a customer's entire physical operation into a single, living architecture, and Ray understands what that takes because he has lived it. Bringing that perspective onto our executive team reflects the partnership we want with the life sciences community."

"I have spent more than two decades digitizing workflows and embedding AI inside regulated science to accelerate operational efficiencies, and I have seen how often good work stalls in the gap between a promising model and a deployable workflow," said Veeraraghavan. "L7 has built the data foundation and workflow orchestration layer teams need BEFORE AI can truly help. I am joining to help L7 customers realize that value where it matters most, not in a demo, but in their labs and on their manufacturing floors, working closely as a strategic as well as a tactical thought partner."

About L7 Informatics

L7|ESP is the Enterprise Science Platform, the operating system for precision science. It is not another point solution bolted onto your digital landscape, but a single enterprise-scale data and process execution substrate that can be layered on top of your existing systems. Whether you are managing a large portfolio of small and large molecules through CMC development phases or processing thousands of samples for molecular diagnostics, or scaling cell therapies from research to commercialization, L7 unifies your entire physical operation into a single, living architecture. With integrated Agentic AI (L7|SYNAPSE), L7 gives scientific teams the data and intelligence to move from research and development through manufacturing with speed, quality, and traceability. L7 is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Learn more at L7Informatics.com.

SOURCE L7 Informatics