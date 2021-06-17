LA Art Show Leads the Pack with a Summer Edition Spotlighting Women, Art, and Technology

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Art Show, the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America, is honored to officially kick-off the city's 2021 art season at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 29, 2021. This special Summer Edition takes a closer look at some of the latest technological trends in the art world including AR, VR, and NFTs, while still offering a traditional lens from art around the globe.

LA Art Show Floor Image 2020 Capital with Blue & Red Gan Painting - Vellum LA - Marjan Moghaddam

Sitting among the exciting additions we have the return of DIVERSEartLA, an important and highly-anticipated part of the show curated by Marisa Caichiolo. This part of the show will focus on the presence, research, and documentation of women and non-binary artists at the forefront of work at the intersection of art, science, and technology, represented by guest museums and institutions.

The most unconventional contribution to the section is Tiffany Trenda, a multidisciplinary performance artist working with DIVERSEartLA to bring live performance to the art fair, coordinating a viewing experience for attendees via QR code. The LA Art Show is also diving into the NFT world by showcasing Vellum LA, the first physical gallery for NFT-backed digital art in Los Angeles. They are presenting Sea Change, a physical NFT exhibition partnering with SuperRare, the show's official marketplace partner.

The 2021 roster would not be complete without the return of some of the LA Art Show's favorite galleries including Arcadia Contemporary, Caldwell Snyder Gallery, Simard Bilodeau Contemporary, and Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery from London for the lineup of Modern + Contemporary. The show will once again have an international presence with the Pigment Gallery returning from Spain, In The Gallery returning from Denmark, and work from Gallery KITAI in Japan.

For the past six years, LA Art Show has been a strong and unwavering supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® as it leads the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. In 2021 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® remains the beneficiary by donating 15% of ALL ticket proceeds to its life saving mission.

With the draw of a long-awaited in-person event, a carefully curated group of artists, a focus on women and technology, and the charitable component, tickets for this event are likely to sell quickly. Please visit www.LAArtShow.com to learn more.

JULY 29, 2021 - AUG 1, 2021

Opening Night Premiere

Thursday, July 29, 2021

6pm-7pm (followed by Premiere Benefit)

VIP Red Card Show Hours

Friday, July 30 - Sunday, Aug 1, 2021

10am-12pm

General Admission

Friday, July 30 - Saturday, July 31, 2021

12pm-8pm

Sunday, Aug 1, 2021

12pm-6pm

TICKETS

https://tinyurl.com/3wsm3dsa

About the LA Art Show

The LA Art Show creates one of the largest international art fairs in the United States, providing an exciting, immersive, insider art experience to sponsors, their select guests and VIP clients. Attendees are trendsetters, acclaimed artists, influencers and alpha consumers, design professionals, along with discerning collectors who seek and demand the newest and the best in all areas of their lives—art, design, food, technology and travel being specific passion points. www.LAArtShow.com

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness.

