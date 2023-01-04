LA Art Show Returns February 15 With a Bold Global Lineup and Ambitious Climate Agenda

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Art Show , LA's largest and longest-running art fair, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 15–19 to kick off the city's 2023 art season.

Guided by the leadership of LA Art Show producer and director Kassandra Voyagis, the 28th edition promises a larger global presence and more ambitious programming than ever before. LA Art Show will donate 15% of all ticket proceeds to support the life-saving work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

"We're back with a bang," said Voyagis. "I'm blown away by the scope of work represented at this year's show and incredibly honored to help bring it all together. We're welcoming an extraordinary group of diverse global artists and galleries, learning from each other, and sparking important conversations."

Programming to Provoke Important Conversations

This year's fair has a variety of programming intended to inspire important dialogue:

The Fair's non-commercial program, and cultural anchor, DIVERSEartLA returns with an ambitious agenda, addressing the global climate crisis. The 2023 edition, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, includes eight art institutions, museums and non-profits presenting an interdisciplinary solo project.

returns with an ambitious agenda, addressing the global climate crisis. The 2023 edition, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, includes eight art institutions, museums and non-profits presenting an interdisciplinary solo project. TRANSformation by MRG Fine Art in partnership with Zero Two 20 promises to be a thought-provoking exhibition, creating an open platform for emerging and established talent of diverse backgrounds, addressing a foundational transformation that is inherent in the evolutionary process of both artists and society alike.

in partnership with Zero Two 20 promises to be a thought-provoking exhibition, creating an open platform for emerging and established talent of diverse backgrounds, addressing a foundational transformation that is inherent in the evolutionary process of both artists and society alike. "The House of Pilar" by popular non-binary artist, Luis Cobelo . Presented by Santa Monica -based Building Bridges Art Exchange, this immersive experience focuses on the life of the transgender character Pilar. The work is an homage to the renowned artist's unborn sister and presents a possible vision of who she may have been. Cobelo was born in Venezuela and works independently across borders.

A Bold and Diverse Global Lineup

The LA Art Show 2023 includes the exciting return of the European Pavilion; the debut of the Japanese Pavilion featuring 6 galleries from Japan; and more South Korean artists and galleries than ever before in testament to the country's thriving arts scene. The South Korean presence includes:

Gallery Chaman highlights Sori Choi , an internationally-recognized Korean percussionist known for performing traditional Korean music styles and contemporary music. Choi will show his artwork for the first time in Los Angeles at the LA Art Show. Choi works on copper plates, aluminum and other metals, visually expressing his music using dance-like movement to paint, fire to transform color, and objects like drumsticks to create indentations based on the idea that every object and energy has its own sound.

, an internationally-recognized Korean percussionist known for performing traditional Korean music styles and contemporary music. Choi will show his artwork for the first time in at the LA Art Show. Choi works on copper plates, aluminum and other metals, visually expressing his music using dance-like movement to paint, fire to transform color, and objects like drumsticks to create indentations based on the idea that every object and energy has its own sound. JJ Art Inc. presents Lee Jin Hyu , whose art seeks to capture the dramatic moments of his exceptional life's journey, beginning in Seoul and later around the world. His exhibited works document an immigrant's joys and dreams through a variety of mediums including objects, mixed media, and LEDs on flat drawings. He has had over 37 solo exhibits in Seoul , Spain , Singapore , and other countries.

, whose art seeks to capture the dramatic moments of his exceptional life's journey, beginning in and later around the world. His exhibited works document an immigrant's joys and dreams through a variety of mediums including objects, mixed media, and LEDs on flat drawings. He has had over 37 solo exhibits in , , , and other countries. DIVERSEartLA features Korean Artist Han Ho's "Eternal Light," a massive nine-part multimedia work made in partnership with ReflectSpace Gallery, the City of Glendale Library Arts and Culture Department, and Culture Nomad Arts Center ( Seoul ). The work, which was inspired by Michelangelo's "The Last Judgment," uses traditional art, technology and performance to re-imagine an apocalyptic scenario for the 21rst century, creating space for us to contemplate our future and the current existential threats we face.

Work by Ukrainian Artist-turned refugee Denis Sarazhin

When Steve Diamant , owner of Arcadia Contemporary, planned a solo show with Sarazhin in 2022, he had no idea that Russia's impending war would leave Sarazhin working as a refugee. With generous support from Diamant and a GoFundMe campaign, Sarazhin and his wife were able to secure accommodations in the U.S. He has been able to continue his work, transmuting the chaos and uncertainty of his unraveling life into paintings of wild transformation. The LA Art Show will feature his most recent work as well as works from Sarazhin's first, one-man exhibition at Arcadia Contemporary's gallery in December.

Please visit www.LAArtShow.com to learn more and purchase tickets.

Media Contact:

Emma Haber

917-892-4700

[email protected]

SOURCE LA Art Show