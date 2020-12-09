LA Art Show Returns in 2021 with New Dates and a Steadfast Commitment to the Vibrant Arts & Culture Economy the Show Helped Build 26 Years Ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1994, the first LA Art Show began laying the groundwork for Los Angeles to become the arts capital of the west coast. For over 25 years, the fair has been the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America, honoring the unique creativity that can only come from the cultural landscape of Southern California. Long recognized as the kickoff for the LA art season every February, for 2021, the fair has been rescheduled to July 29 to August 1st, at its home in the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Thursday, July 29, 2021 | 6pm – 11pm

Friday, July 30, 2021 | VIP 10am - 12pm | General 12pm – 8pm

Saturday, July 31 2020 | VIP 10am - 12pm | General 12pm – 8pm

Sunday, August 1, 2020 | VIP 10am - 12pm | General 12pm – 8pm

LOS ANGELES CONVENTION CENTER - WEST HALL

1201 South Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.laartshow.com

In a time when most in-person gatherings have been cancelled and the global art world is suffering, LAAS is determined to bring the community together and stimulate the economy of the local art scene. The schedule has been altered to serve as a signal we are slowly getting back to normal, while ensuring maximum safety for attendees in the midst of COVID-19.

"Now more than ever, we need a physical art fair in Los Angeles to bring the creative community back together," says LA Art Show producer and director Kassandra Voyagis. "2020 has been such a challenging year for everyone, and even though things won't be how they were before, we can't let 2021 go by without having an art fair in the city. Our community needs something to look forward to."

This is Voyagis' first year as the producer of the LA Art Show (she previously served as the fair's executive director), and she is working tirelessly with local officials to produce an event that is rewarding for the local art community while being safe for everyone to attend. In order to maintain social distancing while still allowing time for everyone to attend, booths will be greatly spaced out in the fair's 200,000 square feet of exhibition space, and Producer Kassandra Voyagis is working closely with the LA Convention Center to ensure compliance with all CDC and Los Angeles county guidelines to keep attendees socially distant, safe, and healthy during their visit.

Marisa Caichiolo will return as the curator for DIVERSEartLA, the 2021 edition of the nonprofit platform will focus on the presence, contributions, research, and documentation of women and non-binary artists at the forefront of work at the intersection of art, science, and technology, represented by guest museums and institutions.

A number of new and returning galleries from around the world have signed up to be a part of the fair in this new format. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is returning as our charity partner for the opening night reception. More programming information will be released as it's confirmed.

Gallery applications are currently being accepted. Apply at www.laartshow.com/exhibitor-application . For more information, please contact [email protected] or call 310.822.9145.

The LA Art Show creates one of the largest international art fairs in the United States, providing an exciting, immersive, insider art experience to sponsors, their select guests and VIP clients. The show attracts an elite roster of national and international galleries, acclaimed artists, highly regarded curators, architects, design professionals, along with discerning collectors. This innovative, exceptional cultural environment attracts executives and board members of Southern California businesses, state, county, and municipal government representatives, as well as leaders of the region's cultural institutions. Attendees are trendsetters, influencers and alpha consumers, who seek and demand the newest and the best in all areas of their lives—art, design, food, technology and travel being specific passion points. www.LAArtShow.com

