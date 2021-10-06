LA Art Show Returns in January Following Hugely Successful Special Summer Show

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Art Show, the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America, is thrilled to be returning to the LA Convention Center just 6 months after their last event. LA's largest and longest-running art fair makes a triumphant return to its traditional January event dates after the special July edition, continuing to provide a sense of normalcy for attendees, galleries, and the art world as a whole.

January 19, 2022 - January 23, 2022

LA Art Show Floor 2021 LA Art Show Flyer 2022

Los Angeles Convention Center

South Hall

1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

https://www.laartshow.com

Returning producer and director Kassandra Voyagis is once again at the helm, following the success of her first LA Art Show in this capacity in July. Voyagis is thrilled to be leading the charge to bring LA Art Show favorites back to the LA Convention Center.

Looking towards 2022, travel bans are beginning to lift, meaning many of the show's favorite participating galleries from Europe and Asia will be in attendance. Among other highly anticipated returns, DIVERSEartLA is back with a new ecological lens. Curated by Marisa Caichiolo, this year's edition will examine not just how the environment is represented in art, but how humanity's place in the world is depicted. This exhibition will open up an important dialogue about the Earth's past, present, and future, uniting the community around discussions of the global climate crisis and potential solutions.

As the first live show to join the NFT craze, introducing attendees to the incredible trend in digital art, the LA Art Show has established a reputation for leading the pack. As such, visitors can expect even more eye-catching art trends.

Since 2015, LA Art Show has been a strong and unwavering supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® as it leads the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. In 2022, St. Jude returns as the beneficiary with the LA Art Show donating 15% of all ticket proceeds to its life saving mission.

Returning to the convention center on the heels of the success just a few months ago is an exciting occurrence, allowing for the best possible event. Please visit www.LAArtShow.com to learn more.

About the LA Art Show

The LA Art Show creates one of the largest international art fairs in the United States, providing an exciting, immersive, insider art experience to sponsors, their select guests and VIP clients. The show attracts an elite roster of national and international galleries, acclaimed artists, highly regarded curators, along with discerning collectors. Attendees are trendsetters, influencers and alpha consumers, who seek and demand the newest and the best in all areas of their lives—art, design, food, technology and travel being specific passion points. www.LAArtShow.com

Media Inquiries

Heidi Johnson

HIJINX Arts

[email protected]

323.204.7246

http://www.LAArtShow.com

