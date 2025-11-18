LA Art Show to Launch January 7 With Latin American Pavilion Set to Expand Global Lineup

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its 31st year, the LA Art Show, Los Angeles' largest art fair, returns to the LA Convention Center from January 7 to 11, 2026. Under the leadership of talented director and producer Kassandra Voyagis, the fair will present a world-class art experience featuring over 90 exhibitors. Highlights include Dublin's Oliver Sears Gallery, the fair's first participant from Ireland; Palm Beach's Provident Fine Art with a solo exhibition of Sylvester Stallone's abstract works; and London's Pontone Gallery showcasing self-taught artist and renowned drummer Chris Rivers. The strong U.K. presence continues with first-time participants such as London's John Martin Gallery and Quantum Contemporary Art.

Maca Vivas exploring femininity with her delicate yet powerful Fluffy Crowns courtesy of Verse Gallery

Switzerland's LICHT FELD Gallery will present the first public showing in more than 40 years of Karl A. Meyer's woodcut prints, created during his transformative 1980s period on New York's Crosby Street among the era's most influential artists — work that fills a notable gap in the art history of that time. Corridor Contemporary will showcase internationally renowned Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri, celebrated for his large-scale, cinematic portraits of young women set against lush, evocative landscapes. LA Art Show 2026 will also continue its strong Korean presence with 15 participating galleries, including J&J Art, presenting "Elegant Freedom" by Jinny Suh. Through traditional Hanji paper and vibrant color, Suh's nature-inspired works offer emotional depth and an immersive experience that celebrates Korean culture through a modern lens.

The 2026 introduction of the Latin American Pavilion, led by curator Marisa Caichiolo, marks a milestone in the international fair landscape and will advance LA Art Show's global mission by spotlighting the talent of emerging artists from other regions of the American Continent. In a notable recognition, Caichiolo, who also serves as curator of the LA Art Show's DIVERSEartLA program, was recently selected to co-curate Chile's official pavilion at the 61st Venice Biennale of Art in 2026.

Focusing on memory, migration and identity, the pavilion engages in deep ancestral inquiry into power dynamics of artist representation within the gallery system. It invites audiences to reconsider provenance, belonging, and the evolving future of Latin American art — transforming how works move and resonate across borders. "At a moment when immigration issues continue to disproportionately impact Latin American communities, it is especially important to provide a platform for these artists," states Caichiolo. "Their perspectives are vital to a more complete and equitable understanding of contemporary art, yet they remain underrepresented at major fairs. This pavilion seeks to amplify their voices and affirm the cultural and creative contributions of Latin America on the global stage."

Caichiolo invited a select group of galleries to form the pavilion, chosen for their representation of a diverse range of Latin American artists who embody the region's voices and perspectives, including:

Artier Fine Art Gallery presents " In the Mouth of the Jaguar: Myths Reimagined" — a groundbreaking exhibition uniting ten contemporary Latin American artists who explore, reclaim and reimagine the ancestral mythologies of the Americas. Treating myth as a living force — a jaguar with open jaws — ready to devour and reshape meaning for today's world, the show features works by Natasha Grey, Ender Martos, Dario Ortiz, Moises Ortiz, Luigi Fantini, Brigitte Briones, Ariel Vargassal, Guillermo Bert, Miguel Osuna and Carlos Luna.

