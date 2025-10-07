LA's Longest-Running Independent Art Fair "LA Art Show" Kicks Off Art Season on January 7

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-established art fair, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center's West Hall on January 7 to 11, 2026, marking its 31st year. Tickets are now available at www.laartshow.com with the American Heart Association serving as the charity beneficiary, receiving 15% of proceeds from every ticket sold for their Life is Why ™ campaign. As one of the few remaining privately owned and operated Los Angeles art shows of such magnitude, the LA Art Show contributes a sense of authenticity to the city's art scene, reflecting the vibrant and multicultural essence of its host community.

Sylvester "Sly" Stallone: Male Pattern Badness. Mixed media on canvas. Courtesy Provident Fine Art

Under the direction of producer and director Kassandra Voyagis, the fair's growing global presence will be showcased. "Although it was an unimaginable time for the city, we are thankful that so many people came out for last year's remarkable 30th anniversary edition during which we got to support the artistic community while also paying homage to the resilience of Los Angeles," Voyagis remarks. "We are thrilled to once again unite galleries, artists and enthusiasts from across the globe to participate in and celebrate the city's rich cultural legacy."

LA Art Show's non-commercial platform DIVERSEartLA, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, returns to explore the evolving landscape of contemporary art through the lens of biennials and museums, emphasizing their complementary roles and tensions. The educational platform will highlight how both serve as vital platforms for artistic innovation, dialogue, and engagement. Caichiolo will also oversee the curation of an invitation-only Latin American Pavilion, bringing the flavor of emerging artists from other regions of the American Continent.

Provident Fine Art, located in Palm Beach, is set to make its LA Art Show debut with a distinctive solo exhibition showcasing Sylvester Stallone's abstract canvas paintings. Stallone has employed painting as a vital form of expression since his adolescence, and as a prolific screenwriter, he often turned to art to assist in the development of his iconic characters. Exclusively represented by Provident Fine Art, this exhibition will signify his first major showcase in years with the majority of the works available for purchase. His artworks have previously been displayed in retrospective exhibitions at museums in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Nice, France.

With over 100 exhibitors, LA Art Show 2026 will feature continued collaborations with international and local galleries including LICHT FELD Gallery (Switzerland); Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery (U.K.), Coral Contemporary Gallery (Miami), K+Y Contemporary Art (Paris), Arcadia Contemporary (New York) and Fabrik Projects (Los Angeles). Rehs Galleries, a New York-based gallery showcasing historic and contemporary art will return, having participated in the LA Art Show since its inception in 1994.

The 2026 iteration will feature the show's first exhibitor from Ireland, Dublin-based Oliver Sears Gallery, along with a strong U.K. presence with first time galleries, including John Martin Gallery out of London, and Quantum Contemporary Art. Pontone Gallery, based out of London's West End, will present works by self-taught Manchester artist Chris Rivers, who has garnered significant attention from collectors and A-list celebrities alike. A former professional rock drummer, Rivers creates vibrant and surreal oil paintings and hand-gilded editions, drawing from his fascination with astronomy, mythology, and celestial cartography. Other galleries showing at LA Art Show for the first time include Gefen Gallery (San Francisco), Steidel Contemporary (Lake Worth) and Corridor Contemporary (Tel Aviv).

LA Art Show will be followed by its East Coast counterpart, Art Palm Beach from January 28 to February 1 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

