LA ART Show Wraps Up Another Successful Year and Announces 2025 Dates

LA Art Show

21 Feb, 2024, 08:39 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, wrapped up its 29th iteration following a triumphant return to the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 14 through 18, 2024. Guided by producer and director Kassandra Voyagis, the fair kicked off the city's art season, uniting galleries, curators, collectors, and celebrities alike.

LA Art Show 2024 West Hall, LA Convention Center
LA Art Show presented another spectacular international lineup with over 100 exhibitors from countries including the Philippines, Italy, Israel, Peru, and South Korea. "LA Art Show is a one-stop destination for the public and collectors to view art work from all over the world as we continue our commitment to delivering the most comprehensive and international contemporary art experience possible," says Voyagis.

The fair debuted with a successful Opening Night Premiere Party on Valentine's Day hosted by award-winning actress Lucy Hale, benefiting LA Art Show's new charity partner, American Heart Association, which received 15% of ticket sales in support of the organization's Life is Why™ campaign. 

Artificial intelligence and Black History Month played significant roles in this year's fair as well as key initiatives that support the next generation of artists from "Athletes for Life" founded by former NFL's Greg Bell to the featured exhibition of Young Masters Art Prize, presented by Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London, supporting emerging talents from diverse backgrounds.

LA Art Show's educational platform, DIVERSEartLA, partnered with seven international art institutions to explore the intersection of memory and AI. Projects included the Nevada Museum of Art that presented "The Journey" by Guillermo Bert, featuring 20 life-sized wood sculptures of immigrants employed as frontline workers during the pandemic as a way to explore how ancient traditions and AI merge to create narratives of identity and memory. AAL Museum (Santiago, Chile) presented a hypnotizing visual narrative, "Be Water," led by esteemed artist, Antuan, highlighting the essential collaboration between humanity and AI to create a new network of human consciousness.

A few other LA Art Show 2024 highlights included:

  • A musical performance by Korean artist Choi Sori who through drumming and manipulation of metal surfaces, Choi creates an abstract interplay of light, color, and sound.
  • Iconic LA artist Robert Vargas was onsite live painting his powerful mural – inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.'s "The World House" – which honored Black History Month and conveyed a message of peace and unity.
  • The Tanya Weddemire Gallery exhibited "Give Us Our Flowers" by acclaimed Haitian American artist, Guy Stanley Philoche, who found art as his refuge at an early age.
  • Fremin Gallery from New York showcased inspiring works including female Turkish artist Ardan Özmenoğlu's "Blue" a stunning sculpture of a tree on a wooden stump, created from layers of glass panels and nail polish.
  • LP Gallery from South Korea featured renowned artist Dain Yoon known for painting on her skin to create surreal self-portraits.
  • Licht Feld Gallery presented photography from award-winning celebrity photographer, Markus Klinko, including his iconic image of Mariah Carey, recently projected on stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
  • Fabrik Projects Gallery showcased 'The Soul of Your City" exhibition, the culmination of a global photography competition capturing the hidden spirit and true identity of cities through the lenses of local photographers.
  • DIVERSEartLA presented the second Museum Acquisition Award for Emerging Artists participating at the fair. The award-winning artist was Barcelona-based Juan Escudero on behalf of Pigment Gallery selected by Ana Maria Matthei, AAL museum director & AAL Magazine founder, along with DIVERSEartLA curator, Marisa Caichiolo.

Mark your calendars for next year's 30th anniversary show at the LA Convention Center from February 19 to 23, 2025.

