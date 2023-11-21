LA Art Show's Curatorial Platform "DIVERSEartLA" Returns With a Focus on Memory, Humanity and AI

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center February 14-18, 2024, to kick off the city's 2024 art season. Guided by the leadership of LA Art Show producer and director Kassandra Voyagis, the 29th edition welcomes the return of the fair's signature curated program DIVERSEartLA: "We are excited to continue facilitating this pioneering program," said Voyagis. "It ignites important dialogue through art and helps to deepen our understanding of what it means to be human."

Warriors courtesy of artist Guillermo Bert & Museum of Art of Nevada

Curated by Marisa Caichiolo, DIVERSEartLA connects important local and international art institutions to generate thoughtful dialogue through art while also honoring the unique biodiversity of Los Angeles. Last year's iteration featured nine interdisciplinary projects examining the climate crisis, including inspiring works by artist and ecofeminist Judy Baca and renowned Korean artist Han Ho. The 2024 program explores the intersection of memory, humanity, and AI through a selection of art, technology, and multimedia exhibitions.

"Memory is a fundamental aspect of human experience that shapes our individual and collective identities," said Caichiolo. "From AI-generated artworks to immersive virtual reality experiences that challenge our sense of self, the works in this edition invites us to consider the opportunities and challenges presented by AI and memory while also raising important questions about the ethical and social implications of relying on AI as a tool for memory and identity."

Eight of the world's top art museums, nonprofits and institutions will present solo projects, including the following two:

The Nevada Museum of Art presenting "The Journey" by contemporary artist Guillermo Bert and curated by Vivian Zavataro. The installation features a series of 20 highly-detailed, life-sized wood sculptures of actual immigrants employed as frontline workers. Bert's multimedia work explores how ancient traditions and modern technology merge to create narratives of identity, human memory, immigration, culture, and humanity.

and curated by Vivian Zavataro. The installation features a series of 20 highly-detailed, life-sized wood sculptures of actual immigrants employed as frontline workers. Bert's multimedia work explores how ancient traditions and modern technology merge to create narratives of identity, human memory, immigration, culture, and humanity. The Museum of Contemporary Art in Bogotá presenting "Mythstories" by multimedia artist Carlos Castro Arias and curated by Gustavo Adolfo Ortiz Serrano . Appropriating the style and iconography of medieval tapestry, Castro uses anachronisms and the re-contextualization of found objects to create connections across times and cultures. His work experiments with myth, history, and AI, and explores individual and collective identity.

DIVERSEartLA 2024 is also proud to announce the second edition of the Museum Acquisition Award for Emerging and Mid-Career Artists. Inspired by last year's award, the Museum Collection AAL from Santiago, Chile, will select an artist from the LA Art Show to add to their permanent museum collection.

The LA Art Show is donating 15% of proceeds from every ticket to the life-saving mission of American Heart Association's Life is Why™ campaign. The American Heart Association, celebrating its centennial in 2024, is LA Art Show's new charity beneficiary and a global force for healthier lives for all.

Please visit LAArtShow.com to learn more and purchase tickets.

Media Contact:

Emma Haber

9178924700

368908@email4pr.com

SOURCE LA Art Show