LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iACT, a Los Angeles-based international nonprofit, will celebrate 15 years of working alongside conflict-affected communities as it hosts its annual event on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Last year's event raised more than $100,000, an amount that enabled iACT to continue to support the social and emotional development of more than 13,000 conflict-affected children across six countries. Led by refugee and conflict-affected team members, iACT programs from Mexico to the Central African Republic to Chad, expanded to reach more children and families, strengthened their focus on gender equity, and integrated arts and music.

LA-based NGO iACT Celebrates 15 Years of Soccer, Education & Partnership with Conflict-Affected Communities

"My hope is that this year's impACT is a beautiful reminder to our local South Bay community just how much they have contributed to helping iACT become a global leader in humanitarian action grounded in listening, relationships, and centering the leadership of the people directly affected and displaced by war and conflict — and that people leave our event feeling the impact they've made." - Sara-Christine Dallain, Executive Director

The legacy of iACT's founders, Gabriel Stauring and Katie-Jay Scott, lives on through iACT's Little Ripples preschool program, Refugees United Soccer Academy, and the more than 250 conflict-affected men and women who work as teachers and coaches running iACT programs in their communities.

Thanks to the generous event sponsors, 100% of donations given at impACT will go to support iACT's community-led soccer and early childhood education programs.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time: 5:30pm - 10:30pm

Location: Neptunian Woman's Club, Manhattan Beach, CA

Among last year's many amazing impACT sponsors were: Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, Angel Bling, IE Design + Communications, Gray Whale Gin, Inizi Wines, Evo Soccer Programs, Project Barley, The Promotions Dept., The Hitter Family Foundation, Michele & Jules Arthur, Lena and Chris Adishian, The Senior Family Fund

If you're interested in sponsoring this year's event, contact Julia Schacht at [email protected].

Tickets are on sale now at iact.ngo/impact-2024

Based in Los Angeles, iACT is an international organization with a mission to inspire a more mindful humanitarian system. Our vision is a world where the dignity, humanity, and rights of conflict-affected people are recognized, affirmed, and supported. iACT facilitates refugee-led education, sports, and leadership programs around the world.

