La Caisse and GO.FARM launch AUD 330 million platform to invest in Australian permanent crops

MONTRÉAL and MELBOURNE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investment group La Caisse (formerly CDPQ) and Australian agricultural investment manager GO.FARM today announced a new strategic partnership to invest in high-value permanent horticulture in Australia.

Under the partnership, La Caisse will commit AUD 300 million in equity through a platform managed by GO.FARM, alongside an additional AUD 30 million commitment from its partner, for an initial total equity commitment of AUD 330 million. La Caisse will also become a minority shareholder in GO.FARM, reinforcing the long-term alignment between the two organizations.

Founded in 2013 by Liam Lenaghan, GO.FARM manages approximately AUD 1.6 billion in assets with a focus on transforming underutilised land and water assets into high-performing, investment-grade agricultural operations, particularly in large-scale permanent horticulture, with a focus on water efficiency, climate-smart systems and critical infrastructure.

La Caisse selected GO.FARM for its approach to responsible agriculture, operational capabilities and ability to originate, develop and operate agricultural assets on the ground. The partnership will focus on building a diversified portfolio of Australian irrigated permanent crops, leveraging the country's distinctive long-term investment opportunity in agriculture and its significant land transformation potential.

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure and Sustainability at La Caisse, said: "Australia combines world-class agricultural resources, strong export markets and significant land transformation opportunities. Through this partnership with GO.FARM, we are backing a proven operator with deep local expertise and a strong commitment to responsible agriculture. Together, we aim to build a diversified platform positioned to capture attractive opportunities across a sector that is becoming increasingly important to global food production."

Liam Lenaghan, Founder and Managing Director of GO.FARM, said: "Our focus has always been on finding the opportunity, solving the challenges and executing the fundamentals well by building great teams and capability, backed by data-driven insights and good science. This partnership is built on alignment, not just capital. As global institutions seek exposure to agriculture, access to investment-grade assets remains constrained. This mandate reflects the growing maturity of Australian agriculture as an institutional asset class, and marks a positive moment for both GO.FARM and the sector."

This partnership builds on La Caisse's growing sustainable land management presence in Australia and on GO.FARM's existing relationships with domestic institutional investors, including Australian Retirement Trust, alongside long-standing support from Australian family offices and high-net-worth investors. It also comes at a time when global institutions are increasing their focus on real assets linked to food production, natural capital and climate resilience. In this context, the partnership reflects a shared ambition to continue developing high-quality agricultural investment platforms in Australia over the long term.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

For more than 60 years, La Caisse has invested with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for its 48 depositors, who represent over six million Quebecers, while contributing to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, La Caisse is active in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, its net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. Learn more at LaCaisse.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

ABOUT GO.FARM

GO.FARM is a leading Australian agricultural investment and development firm, having managed over 96,000 hectares of farmland and 129,000 megalitres of water across New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania, with approx. $1.6B of assets under management. The company focuses on transforming underutilised agricultural land into productive, sustainable, and high-value assets. GO.FARM is committed to delivering strong financial returns for its investors, while enhancing the social and environmental fabric of its regional communities.

For more information

CONRAD HARRINGTON

Senior Director – International Media Relations

+ 1 514 847-5493

[email protected]

GO.FARM

GREER MCCRACKEN

Chief Operating Officer

+61 421 357 367

[email protected]

SOURCE La Caisse