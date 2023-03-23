L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans Open New Community Resource Center in Norwalk

The Center offers free health, wellness, and food pantry services to the community

NORWALK, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan today held the grand opening of their Community Resource Center in Norwalk, located at 11721 Rosecrans Ave.

The Center, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., offers plan members and the broader community a variety of health and wellness programs, free social service supports, and private rooms for telehealth visits with medical providers.

Blue Shield Promise Health Plan President and CEO Kristen Cerf and L.A. Care CEO John Baackes together with local and state officials as they cut the ribbon to commemorate the grand opening of a new Community Resource Center in Norwalk, California. This is the 11th Community Resource Center opened by Blue Shield Promise and L.A. Care as part of the two health plans' $146 million investment to build healthy communities across Los Angeles County.

The Center also has staff on site to answer questions about Medi-Cal, including the redetermination process California uses annually to ensure that Medi-Cal enrollees continue to be eligible for Medicaid coverage.

All members of the community also have access to a number of free programs, including:

Cooking classes for all ages

Fitness classes such as yoga, Zumba, and other exercise classes

CPR/first aid education

Child supervision services during classes

Free fresh food at a food pantry for community members on the second Friday of each month. The Center partners with God's Pantry for this service.

"The services at the Norwalk Community Resource Center are lifesaving for my family. Thanks to Blue Shield Promise, I was able to get my son's medication approved after facing roadblock after roadblock," said Elsa Alamilla, mother of an L.A. Care/ Blue Shield Promise member. "The case manager also helped walk me through the application process for supportive housing, so I could move my family to a safer neighborhood."



The Norwalk Center is the 11th location with a 12th on its way to open as part of L.A. Care's and Blue Shield Promise's $146 million commitment to open 14 Community Resources Centers in Los Angeles County.

"With this Community Resource Center in Norwalk, we believe it will be easier for members and the broader community to access the health and wellness resources they need to live their healthiest lives," said Kristen Cerf, CEO and president of Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, who spoke at the event. "Access to the kinds of programs, social services, and other resources we offer the people who walk through our doors is critical to promoting their good physical and mental health."

John Baackes, L.A. Care CEO, concurs. "At L.A. Care, we believe health care should be more than just an ID card in your wallet. We know good health depends on much more than just doctor visits, so we are thrilled that the Norwalk community will have access to a wide range of resources that are more essential than ever," said Baackes. "The classes, programs and services offered at the Center were thoughtfully designed to improve the total quality of life."

The grand opening ceremony included a land acknowledgement of the Tongva People, the original stewards of the region called Tovaangar, known today as the Greater Los Angeles Basin and includes Norwalk. It also included a ribbon cutting and performances by Tecnica Arte y Folklore and Mariachi Las Catrinas.

To learn more about the Community Resource Centers, please visit http://communityresourcecenterla.org/ or click here for specific information about the Norwalk location.

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 400,000 members. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit www.news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan serves more than 2.7 million members in Los Angeles County, making it the largest publicly operated health plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Covered™, L.A. Care Medicare Plus and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Mashi Nyssen 510-607-2359

[email protected]

L.A. Care Health Plan

Penny Griego - (310) 613-8309

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan