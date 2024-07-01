L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Centers to Distribute 18,000 Backpacks with School Supplies to Students of All Ages at Annual Back-to-School Events

Nearly 99,000 free backpacks will have been given away at annual events since the start of the health plans' five-year partnership in 2019

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Community Resource Centers are giving away up to 18,000 backpacks this summer at their annual Back-to-School events taking place July 2 through August 17. There are 16 events scheduled across Los Angeles County, which are free and open to the entire community.

The free backpacks – filled with an assortment of basic school supplies like notebooks, pens and pencils – help students be better prepared for the new school year, but also serve as cost-saving resources for many families who are having trouble making ends meet.

"As a health plan that understands the link between social needs and overall health and well-being, we are thrilled to provide backpacks and essential school supplies to countless families who continue to feel the pinch from the ever-growing cost of living," said L.A. Care CEO John Baackes. "When students are better prepared for school, they are more confident and more likely to succeed in school, and that's a big win for everyone."

The summer events are taking place primarily at the health plans' jointly operated Community Resource Centers, with a couple of events hosted at offsite locations, including a local park and a public housing development.

"Academic excellence and creating peace of mind for students starts by empowering them with the right school supplies, yet we know that for many families the back-to-school season may bring added stress due to financial challenges," said Kristen Cerf, Blue Shield Promise President and CEO. "Preparing students for a successful school year also includes bringing resources to their communities. Our Community Resource Centers offer mental health workshops, Google Tech classes, homework and GED assistance, reading book clubs, and other valuable resources for the entire family."

In addition to free backpacks, each event will offer its own set of unique activities and offerings, such as wall climbing, face painting, obstacle courses, food pantries, children's health screenings and vaccinations.

The 18,000 backpacks being given out this year add to nearly 81,000 backpacks distributed since 2019. In 2019, the two health plans announced a five-year, $146 million commitment to open and operate 14 Community Resource Centers that address local health, behavioral, and social needs. Currently, 12 existing centers offer a wide range of free fitness and wellness classes, health-focused programs, and services that are open to health plan members and the public to enhance the community's overall well-being. The health plans will open two additional locations by year-end 2024 for a total of 14 centers, serving some of the most under-resourced communities in L.A. County.

To learn more about the Community Resource Centers, please visit CommunityResourceCenterLA.org.

Below is the full schedule of events:

Tuesday, July 2

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Wilmington

911 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744

Wednesday, July 3

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Wilmington

911 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744

Wednesday, July 10

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Wilmington

911 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744

Friday, July 12

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Resource Center in East L.A.

4801 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022



2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Wilmington

911 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744

Saturday, July 13

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Pomona

696 W. Holt Ave., Pomona, CA 91768

Friday, July 19

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Lynwood

3200 E. Imperial Hwy., Lynwood, CA 90262

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Wilmington

911 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744

Saturday, July 20

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Panorama City

7868 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402

Saturday, July 27

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Long Beach

5599 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90805

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mar Vista Gardens

11965 Allin St., Culver City, CA 90230

Thursday, August 1

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Metro L.A.

1233 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90006

Friday, August 2

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

William J. McAdam Park

38115 30th St. E., Palmdale, CA 93550

Saturday, August 3

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Norwalk

11721 Rosecrans Ave., Norwalk, CA 90650

Friday, August 9

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in El Monte

3570 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731

Saturday, August 17

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Inglewood

2864 W. Imperial Hwy., Inglewood, CA 90303

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan is the largest health plan in Los Angeles County serving more than one of every four Angelenos. It is also the largest publicly operated plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Covered™, L.A. Care Medicare Plus and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Health Care Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 530,000 members across Los Angeles and San Diego counties. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Media Contacts:

L.A. Care Health Plan

Penny Griego – (310) 613-8309

[email protected]

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Olga Gallardo – (323) 537-6364

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan