L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Health Plans Offer Double Protection at Free, Walk-In Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Across L.A. County

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans are hosting 10 walk-in vaccine clinics at their jointly-operated Community Resource Centers across Los Angeles County, providing members and the public with no-cost flu and COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine clinics will take place from September 22 to October 20, 2023. Individuals receiving a flu or COVID-19 vaccine at these clinics will receive a $20 grocery gift card, while supplies last.

"As we navigate the evolving public health landscape this fall, it is important that we remain committed to safeguarding the well-being of our communities," said Sameer Amin, MD, L.A. Care chief medical officer. "Vaccination against both the flu and COVID-19 is not just an individual choice, but a shared responsibility that affects our friends, families, coworkers and communities. We all play a critical role in protecting ourselves and those around us."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates there were as many as 650,000 flu hospitalizations and 58,000 flu deaths last season. People vaccinated against the flu were about 40 to 70% less likely to be hospitalized because of flu illness or related complications. Further, the CDC underscores that September and October are optimal months for receiving the flu shot for most people.

"Protecting our communities is at the heart of our mission, and we are proud to partner with L.A. Care to provide these essential vaccines at our Community Resource Centers," said Kristen Cerf, president and CEO of Blue Shield Promise Health Plan. "Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone in our vibrant Los Angeles communities and are especially important this time of the year. Together, we can improve public health and help ensure a healthier future for all."

At these walk-in clinics, flu vaccines are available for people ages 3 and older, while COVID-19 vaccines are available for people ages 12 and older. The new COVID-19 vaccines will be provided at the clinics as they become available. In addition to the vaccines, free blood sugar and blood pressure readings will be available to participants.

Throughout the year, the Community Resource Centers offer a wide range of free classes, programs, and services designed to enhance the health and well-being of members and residents in the surrounding communities, which includes addressing social needs. To learn more about the Community Resource Centers, visit www.CommunityResourceCenterLA.org.

The following is a list of the flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics hosted by L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise. Advance registration is encouraged, but not required.

Friday, September 22 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Lynwood

3200 East Imperial Hwy., Lynwood, CA 90262

Saturday, September 23 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in El Monte

3570 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731

Friday, September 29 | 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Pomona

696 W. Holt Ave., Pomona, CA 91768

Saturday, September 30 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in East L.A.

4801 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022

Thursday, October 5 | 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Pacoima

10807 San Fernando Road, Pacoima, CA 91331

Friday, October 6 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Metro L.A.

1233 S Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90006

Friday, October 13 | 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Wilmington

911 North Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744

Saturday, October 14 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Inglewood

2864 W. Imperial Hwy., Inglewood, CA 90303

Monday, October 16 | 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Long Beach

5599 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90805

Friday, October 20 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Palmdale

2072 E. Palmdale Blvd., Palmdale, CA 93550

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan serves more than 2.9 million members in Los Angeles County, making it the largest publicly operated health plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Covered™️, L.A. Care Medicare Plus and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Health Care Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 537,618 members across Los Angeles and San Diego counties. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

