L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan to Invest $146 Million to Improve Member and Community Health

" As mission-driven health plans, we know health is local ," said John Baackes, L.A. Care CEO. " By bringing even more services to the community, it will increase our ability to identify health disparities and implement customized solutions."

The two health plans have a long history of working together, as Blue Shield Promise is one of the Plan Partners that L.A. Care contracts with to serve Medi-Cal members in Los Angeles County, and this resource center effort greatly expands their ongoing collaboration.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with L.A. Care to bring more health care resources directly into Los Angeles neighborhoods. We will provide residents support through services such as telehealth and community health advocates to provide personalized information and care to help them achieve and maintain good health," said Paul Markovich, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California.

L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise each opened their own resource centers more than a decade ago to provide members and the entire community a fun and engaging space to improve their health and wellness through a range of exercise, nutrition, parenting, and health management classes at no cost.

The new resource center collaboration will allow these community destinations to offer classes and personalized services in a fun, safe and inclusive environment that will help visitors stay active, healthy and informed. The services include additional health screenings and on-site care management for health plan members, and access to an onsite Department of Public Social Services worker and nutritionist at some locations. To bridge quality and access to care issues, these centers will also offer telehealth and health care applications support to help build members' capacity to manage their own health. Child care is offered at no cost to ensure parents in each community can take full advantage of the classes.

The centers will also provide on-site support from community social service organizations focused on addressing social needs of health such as food and income insecurity. By connecting members to these resources, they will be able to take an active role in their health care decisions and overall wellness. This collaboration will enhance community connections, address social needs and improve overall health outcomes for members and the entire community.

Over the next five years, L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise will jointly open seven new resource centers, remodel four existing centers and relocate three other existing centers to larger locations. In total, they will jointly operate 14 resource centers in L.A. County. Each center will serve approximately 72,000 people per year when services and staff are fully built out, serving more than one million Angelenos annually.

