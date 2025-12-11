L.A. Film School Alumni Help Power This Year's Nominated Golden Globe Contenders

25 graduates contribute to 16 nominated projects, underscoring the school's impact on the next generation of entertainment professionals.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Award Season's kick-off with the 83rd Golden Globes, alumni from The Los Angeles Film School hit their mark, combining for a staggering 48 nominations across 16 total projects. The college shares its pride and congratulations to its 25 alumni who made contributions to these nominated projects, further reinforcing The L.A. Film School's commitment to educating and empowering the next generation of Entertainment Industry professionals.

Headlining the list of nominated projects is the genre-bending comedy action thriller One Battle After Another with nine total nominations. L.A. Film School alumni Chun-ning Chang and Devon Rush both worked on the film, with the former working as an Additional Second Assistant Director and the latter as Digital Matte Painter.

Other noteworthy projects include Wicked: For Good, featuring alumni Jesse Pariseau as Foley Supervisor and Mikaela Padilla as Foley Apprentice; Sinners, on which Danielle Adams served as Mix Technician and Travis Harrington produced Rod Wave's track "Sinners"; recent Emmy winner The Studio, with Allen Aguilar as Additional Second Assistant Director, Adam Mull as Furniture Designer, and Jesse Sternbaum as Producer; and Marty Supreme, which featured Alec Nickel as Camera Operator. To explore the full list of alumni who contributed to this year's nominated projects, read our blog post highlighting every graduate recognized this season.

As the industry gears up for a standout award season, these achievements emphasize the impact L.A. Film School alumni continue to make across film, music, and entertainment. Their creativity, dedication, and technical expertise reflect the strength of the programs that shaped them and the vibrant community they now represent.

For information about our programs, success stories, and how The Los Angeles Film School can help launch careers in entertainment, visit our website and discover what's possible.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999. Offering both in-person or online-based learning programs, students can earn Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY, Emmy and Oscar nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School