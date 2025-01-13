L.A. Fire Victims Seek Answers, Accountability at Town Hall Meetings

Nachawati Law Group: Second town hall forum Monday afternoon in Pasadena

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Victims of Los Angeles wildfires voiced a wide range of legal questions and concerns during a town hall meeting coordinated by the Nachawati Law Group. The forum provided an opportunity residents to speak with experienced attorneys and learn more about available assistance.

A second community meeting is today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Place Pasadena, 399 E. Green St., in Pasadena.

"Residents had only a few terrifying minutes to escape before flames consumed everything," said Nachawati Law Group founder Majed Nachawati. "We're seeing victims emerge from the shock of what happened with fundamental questions about how to begin rebuilding. Many of those questions require legal assistance."

More than 12,000 homes and businesses were destroyed in fires that stretched from the Pacific coast to Pasadena, causing damages expected to exceed $50 billion. That includes the Pacific Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires, and new fires as crews battle high winds and dangerous fire conditions.

Nachawati Law Group attorneys addressed a range of legal questions during the meeting, including:

Insurance claims and policy disputes: Insurance companies are known to take advantage of policyholders because many don't understand the complicated process or know that they can challenge insurance reimbursements that are not sufficient.

The role of negligence: Like recent wildfires in Hawaii and California , actions and inactions of third parties, including Southern California Edison and the city of Los Angeles , may have played a role in the tragedy. Those parties may be accountable for wrongful death, personal injury and property damage and loss.

"This tragedy is still unfolding for so many," said firm partner John Raggio. "By sharing resources and our experience with other tragedies, our hope is to lessen the suffering and help speed up the recovery process."

Residents unable to attend the meetings can have questions answered by calling 888-955-CALI (2254) or visiting https://ntrial.com/southern-california-wildfires/.

"Those impacted deserve answers and swift relief so they can begin to rebuild," said firm managing attorney Drew Bias. "We will work tirelessly to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation to understand what happened and prevent future tragedies."

