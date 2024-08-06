La France Mutualiste Successfully Moves its Unit-Linked Activities to Clearwater Analytics

French Mutual Insurer Adopts Clearwater JUMP Unit-Linked Funds (ULF) to Automate Investment Operations

BOISE, Idaho and PARIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that La France Mutualiste selected Clearwater's cutting-edge platform to modernize its investment operations and reporting processes and has already onboarded all its unit-linked activities onto the Clearwater JUMP ULF platform successfully. The partnership marks a significant digital transformation for La France Mutualiste as it moves to automate manual tasks, enhance operational efficiency, and drive future growth.

La France Mutualiste is a France-based mutual insurance group specializing in life insurance, pensions, and asset management. With approximately €10 billion in assets under management across various investment types including funds, ETFs, fixed income, equities, and private equity, La France Mutualiste needed a comprehensive end-to-end investment lifecycle solution to replace its legacy system and meet the reporting needs of its portfolio.

The transition to Clearwater JUMP ULF was prompted by the increasing volumes in La France Mutualiste's unit-linked activities and the need for a modern, integrated platform capable of handling both its unit-linked and general funds investment operations. With Clearwater, La France Mutualiste will reduce manual processes, inefficiencies, and potential risk exposure across key areas such as order entry, reconciliation, reporting, and custodian communication.

"Clearwater offers the automation, scalability, and technology foundation we need to streamline our operations and position our business for sustainable growth," said Boris Jacquet, Director of Investment Management of La France Mutualiste. "Clearwater JUMP ULF enables us to eliminate manual tasks and optimize our processes. This way, we can focus on the high-impact, strategic work that drives greater value for our business."

Through the implementation of Clearwater JUMP ULF, La France Mutualiste aims to accomplish these key objectives:

Securing investment operations by automating trade entry, reconciliations, and custodian interactions.

Optimizing processes by automating reporting, custodian communications, and unit-linked order transfers.

Transitioning to a modern technical architecture with seamless version upgrades and user-driven functional administrative experience.

"La France Mutualiste's digital transformation journey is an ongoing commitment, and we are dedicated to supporting them at every step," said Emmanual Fougeras, President of Clearwater's JUMP products. "Clearwater JUMP ULF provides a comprehensive, scalable solution that automates the entire investment operation for leading firms like La France Mutualiste."

About La France Mutualiste

Founded over 130 years ago by Léon Guillot with the ambition to enable all French people to build their retirement, La France Mutualiste brings together and supports more than 290,000 member-clients. As a specialist in savings and retirement, as well as insurance and health solutions through its subsidiary Média Courtage, the group manages approximately €10 billion in assets. Established across France with a network of 58 agencies, La France Mutualiste maintains a close and trusting relationship with its members, characterized by transparency and attentiveness. This family spirit motivates and unites its employees and volunteers. True to its mutualist name and DNA, La France Mutualiste believes that forming a group is essential to better defend each individual and that collective strength is crucial for providing a better future for its members and our world. Its societal commitment is expressed particularly through the support of numerous projects that enhance intergenerational links. https://www.la-france-mutualiste.fr/

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

