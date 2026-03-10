La Luce Cristallina Releases Beta Version of 200-mm BaTiO₃ Wafer for Co-Packaged Optics and AI-Scale Photonics

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Luce Cristallina today announced that the beta version of its 200-mm (8-inch) barium titanate (BaTiO₃) wafer is now available to customers for evaluation in advanced electro-optic modulators for telecommunications and data communications applications. By enabling ultra-low-voltage operation, La Luce Cristallina's BaTiO₃ platform advances co-packaged optics architectures designed to address the bandwidth and power demands of AI-scale data center infrastructure.

Editorial Note: La Luce Cristallina will exhibit its 200-mm (8-inch) and 50-mm (2-inch) BaTiO₃ wafers at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference from March 17-19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, booth 5507, West Hall.

The BaTiO₃ platform can be cleanly integrated end-to-end into standard CMOS silicon manufacturing processes, facilitating rapid adoption without fab retooling. BaTiO₃'s extremely high Pockels coefficient (reaching up to ~1,300 pm/V in bulk single crystal) enables ultra-low-voltage electro-optic modulators across numerous photonics applications. Due to these benefits, BaTiO₃ is emerging as a leading electro-optic material for low-loss, high-speed switching in quantum optical circuits, with PsiQuantum leveraging it to build quantum supercomputers .

Driven by advancements in AI and machine learning, the quantum computing market is experiencing significant investment, projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6 percent . Amid increasing demand for continuous health monitoring, the biosensing market is also seeing substantial growth, with experts projecting it to expand from $32.6 billion in 2026 to $67.10 billion by 2034 . BaTiO₃'s ability to maintain operational efficiency in adverse conditions strongly positions it to support military and aerospace LiDAR use cases, with the LiDAR market projected to grow from $3.27 billion to $12.79 billion by 2030 .

"The beta version of our barium titanate wafer marks another step toward advancing co-packaged optics amid the rise of AI, quantum photonics and other high-capacity applications," said Agham Posadas, CTO and Co-Founder, La Luce Cristallina. "With this beta version, current and prospective customers can test-drive our solution's capabilities and unlock the full potential of barium titanate for powering multiple generations of electro-optic innovation across diverse use cases."

About La Luce Cristallina

La Luce Cristallina (LC) is a manufacturer of Si-integrated high-performance materials for silicon photonics, focused on barium titanate (BaTiO₃) materials enabling electro-optic modulators for low power and medium to high frequency photonic applications such as field sensors, biosensors, optical interconnects, space applications, quantum information (QI) and neuromorphic computing (AI). We're leading the transition from silicon and LiNbO₃ to high-performance BaTiO₃ as we shape the future of photonic materials amid industry shifts in optical interconnects, sensing and high-performance computing.

