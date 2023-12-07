LA MADELEINE EMBARKS ON FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES THROUGHOUT THE US

Expansion efforts underway to introduce new cafes from coast to coast

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- French-founded and French-owned la Madeleine is expanding franchise opportunities throughout the U.S. as the brand carries on the tradition of serving approachable, French-cuisine fast casual dining across North America. The brand is specifically seeking growth with qualified franchise candidates in 10 states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

"We are excited to introduce our high-quality and unique French fare into new cities across the country by extending our franchise opportunities," said la Madeleine Chief Operating Officer Christine Johnson. "For over 40 years, la Madeleine has been a beloved franchise concept. We eagerly look forward to welcoming new partners who will open cafes and introduce new guests to cherished brand classics like Croque Monsieur, Quiche Florentine and, of course, our famous Tomato Basil Soup."

To join the growing concept, potential franchise candidates must have $500,000 to $1.5 million in liquid assets, depending on the market selected, to develop and fulfill the following characteristics:

Passion for la Madeleine menu items and French cuisine

Desire to open and operate cafes

Multi-unit restaurant industry experience

Real estate knowledge within your market

Solid culture fit with a strong focus on guest relations and operations

"Expanding into these states allows la Madeleine to ignite a new passion in entrepreneurs seeking growth opportunities with a progressive and relevant brand," said la Madeleine Senior Director of Franchise Development Mark Ramage. "As we continue to modernize our franchise concept for the next generation and new guests to come, our goal is to attract multi-unit franchisees with restaurant experience who will embrace our culture and strive to deliver an exceptional dining experience."

La Madeleine offers a range of prototypes to accommodate different trade areas. Options include Traditional, Petite, Self-Contained Kiosk or Inline formats that provide flexible opportunities, including designs ideal for nontraditional venues. Each Traditional cafe is around 3,500 to 4,500 square feet and employs 25-30 part-time and full-time employees. Additionally, smaller build-outs with half the size and staffing requirements are available, based on the selected real estate area. Each la Madeleine franchisee will receive full-on support from the headquarters team for real estate, construction, marketing, operations, purchasing and technology.

The French cafe was founded in Dallas in 1983 and has since grown to over 90 locations across the United States and internationally, each with its own unique charm. Each cafe serves approachable French cuisine made with simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes.

To learn more about franchising with la Madeleine, go to www.lamadeleine.com/franchise.

About la Madeleine

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine serves approachable French cuisine made with simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes. The cafe's menu of all-day breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas and entrees, along with a traditional French bakery display featuring fresh bread and French patisserie, celebrates the traditional flavors and culture of France. Owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976, la Madeleine operates more than 86 corporate and franchise locations in nine states. Complete menu, catering and la Madeleine Online French Market information is available at lamadeleine.com and on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter. Learn more about la Madeleine's franchise opportunities at lamadeleine.com/franchise.

