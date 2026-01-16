La Mar Partners with Michelin-Starred Selby's, Hog Island Oyster Co. and Sazerac for Exclusive "Prime Time: Flavors of the Bay"

An Ultra-Premium Super Bowl Week Culinary Celebration

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's spotlight turns to the Bay Area for the Big Game, some of Northern California's most iconic culinary and beverage forces are coming together for an unforgettable evening of luxury, flavor, and craftsmanship. On Thursday, February 5th, La Mar Cocina Peruana, Michelin-starred Selby's, Hog Island Oyster Co., and Sazerac will present "Prime Time: Flavors of the Bay," an ultra-premium land-and-sea dining experience set on San Francisco's waterfront.

Hosted at La Mar's Pier 1 ½ location on the Embarcadero, the evening will feature a six-course, chef-driven collaboration showcasing the bold artistry of Peruvian cuisine alongside Selby's Michelin-recognized mastery, with delicacies including Petrossian Royal Daurenki caviar, black truffles, king crab, and Snake River Farms ribeye.

What sets the evening apart is an exceptional, collector-level wine and spirits program, curated to rival the menu itself. Guests will enjoy rare pours including Far Niente Chardonnay, two single-vineyard selections from Kosta Browne—Beaune Vineyard (Burgundy) and Cerise Vineyard—along with the iconic 2012 Dominus, a benchmark vintage from Napa Valley.

A welcome reception will feature live oyster shucking by Hog Island Oyster Co., a sparkling wine station by Roederer Estate, and a Sazerac-hosted cocktail bar. Entertainment will be provided by beloved local musician Jeff Straw, blending live saxophone with electronic DJ music.

Guests will then be seated on La Mar's waterfront patio for a six-course dinner with alternating courses from Selby's and La Mar, each paired with wines from Kosta Browne, Dominus, Far Niente, and Roederer Estate.

A highlight of the evening is the private, top-shelf whiskey bar, hosted by Sazerac, featuring Pappy Van Winkle, the newest B-TAC release of E.H. Taylor, and exclusive single-barrel Weller selections, offering guests access to spirits rarely poured in a single setting.

Vegan options and thoughtfully curated non-alcoholic pairings will be available throughout the evening. Guests will conclude the night with luxury gift bags and special take-home offerings.

Tickets are $699 per person, inclusive food, open bar, tax and gratuity. Additional information and reservations are available via La Mar's website ,

ABOUT LA MAR COCINA PERUANA

Located on San Francisco's Embarcadero, La Mar Cocina Peruana is the Bay Area's premier, Peruvian restaurant showcasing authentic, upscale cuisine and cocktails in a vibrant, modern space with two bars and a waterfront patio. Created by acclaimed Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio, award-winning chef, author, entrepreneur, and leader in Peruvian gastronomy, La Mar San Francisco marked Acurio's U.S. debut, and showcases Executive Chef Victoriano Lopez's dedication to sea-to-table cooking. With the original cebicheria in Lima, Peru, La Mar boasts 10 locations globally, including Santiago, San Francisco, Bogota, Miami, Buenos Aires, Doha, Dubai, Bellevue, WA, and xMadrid. For more information, please visit LaMarSF.com and follow La Mar on Facebook and Instagram at @LaMarSF .

Media Contact:

Jen Caplan

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE La Mar Cocina Peruana