La Marca Prosecco Partners With Rachel Bilson To Encourage People To Toast Their Everyday Successes

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Prosecco Day, La Marca Prosecco is launching Celebreaks, a campaign that invites consumers to take a moment to celebrate the small wins in life. A recent survey1 from La Marca Prosecco revealed that nearly one third of adults rarely or never celebrate their own successes, despite the fact that approximately half of people feel happier and more energized when taking time for themselves. In response to this finding, La Marca Prosecco is partnering with actress Rachel Bilson to launch the campaign, which calls upon consumers to share their own personal successes on Instagram for the chance to win an exclusive fashion week experience in New York City.

La Marca Prosecco's survey underscores that it's more difficult than ever to find a moment for self-acknowledgment, especially for women. With regular stress a part of their daily life (86 percent), and many feeling unappreciated (61 percent), more than three out of ten women (31 percent) can't remember the last time they rewarded or celebrated themselves when they were proud of something. In fact, 22 percent of women could not even remember the last time they felt proud of themselves at all. But big moments are not necessarily the most important ones to celebrate - the survey suggests that for six in ten adults, merely acknowledging their progress along the way leads to feeling closer to achieving their goals.

"At La Marca Prosecco, we believe that small wins and everyday achievements are just as worthy of a special toast as a big milestone," said Joyce Chen, Marketing Director for La Marca Prosecco. "We were surprised our recent survey revealed how many people don't take time to regularly acknowledge their accomplishments, despite evidence that it makes them happier when they do. La Marca has always believed in spreading contagious joy, so we're pleased to launch the Celebreaks campaign to encourage individuals everywhere to start celebrating the little things in life."

Those interested can participate in the movement by posting their own Celebreak on Instagram using the hashtags #LaMarcaCelebreaks and #sweepstakes and tagging @LaMarcaProsecco . Participants will be entered for a chance to win a trip to New York City for an exclusive fashion week experience with a friend, including an invitation to a special brunch hosted by Vogue Magazine.

"As a single working mother, and in fact for many women, it can be challenging to make time for ourselves and acknowledge our small everyday successes," said Rachel Bilson. "I'm excited to partner with La Marca Prosecco to bring their Celebreaks movement to life and encourage people everywhere to raise a glass to their own wins – myself included!"

The Celebreaks sweepstakes is now open and entries will close at 11:59 p.m. EST on August 27, 2019. Prize recipients will be notified by August 30, 2019.

Additional information regarding Celebreaks sweepstakes rules can be found at http://www.lamarcaprosecco.com/celebreaks. To learn more about La Marca Prosecco, please visit http://www.lamarcaprosecco.com or follow the brand on Instagram at @LaMarcaProsecco and on Facebook at @LaMarcaProsecco .

ABOUT LA MARCA PROSECCO

Founded 50 years ago in one of Italy's most prestigious wine regions, La Marca is a cooperative representing 5,000 local winegrowers who cultivate more than 17,000 acres in the Veneto area of northern Italy. La Marca Prosecco is crafted in a clean, refreshing style with delicate, floral aromas, crisp fruit, and bright acidity. Made from the expressive Glera grape — found in the stunning hillside vineyards of Italy's Prosecco capital, Treviso — La Marca Prosecco is an elegant, luxurious sparkling wine that pairs beautifully with a variety of foods.

Italian Sparkling Wine, ©2019 La Marca USA, Hayward, CA. All rights reserved



1 Propeller Insights, 2019. Survey of 1,013 Adults ages 21 to 55 in the United States.

CONTACT:

Kelsey Sherman

ksherman@endeavorco.com

SOURCE La Marca Prosecco

Related Links

http://www.lamarcaprosecco.com

