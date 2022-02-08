'La Metamorfosi': All-new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Makes its Global Debut

Alfa Romeo is proud to announce today the all-new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the metamorphosis – "La Metamorfosi" – of the legendary brand highlighted by a new era of luxury, electrification and connectivity while remaining true to its race-inspired DNA. As the first C-SUV from Alfa Romeo, North American consumers will experience more than 110 years of heritage with the evolution of best-in-class performance from two all-new efficient powertrain offerings, which includes a plug-in hybrid with over 30 miles (48 kilometers) of pure electric range and 272 horsepower. Tonale also features a variety of driver assistance systems, Uconnect 5, an all-new connectivity platform with Alfa Connect, sporty and modern Italian styling that remains faithful to the 2019 concept and exhilarating driving dynamics from a rapid-response Frequency Damping Suspension (FDS) system.



For more detailed information about Alfa Romeo and the all-new 2023 Tonale, please visit: https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/newsroom.do?id=530&mid=1432

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds respectively, and embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

