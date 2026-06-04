LA Metro Has Contracted with Zum for Transportation During FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tournament in Los Angeles

National Leader in Mass Mobility Will Operate Shuttle Service for SoFi Stadium

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has contracted with Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, to be an official transportation provider during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ tournament in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has contracted with Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, to be an official transportation provider during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ tournament in Los Angeles.

From June 12 - July 10, Zum will deliver shuttle service to and from L.A.'s SoFi Stadium covering three lines (Pierce College Station, El Camino College, and LAX Hotels and Parking) for ticket holders during eight World Cup matches, including the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) opening match. This decision reinforces Zum's reputation as a trusted mobility provider and its growing momentum across the country.

"At Zum, we take great pride in providing safe, reliable and equitable mobility for thousands of schools nationwide," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. "FIFA World Cup 2026 will give millions of fans all over the world a chance to connect and celebrate, and, through this contract with LA Metro, we are honored to be part of it. We look forward to serving fans at this historic event in Los Angeles."

Zum is a national leader in modern student mobility. Adopted in 17 states, serving over 4,500 schools in some of the largest districts in the country, including Los Angeles Unified, Boston Public Schools, San Francisco Unified, Omaha Public Schools, and Kansas City Public Schools. It is revolutionizing mass mobility with Zum CMX, a fully integrated system that coordinates people, vehicles and operations in real time.

In addition to student mobility, Zum's charter services provide bus and van rentals for field trips, sports travel, vacations and other events. Zum's state-of-the-art vehicles are fully updated with the latest technology and are priced fairly.

Benefits of Zum include highly trained drivers that meet all state and federal requirements along with the Zum CMX system that optimizes routes, reduces ride times and increases transparency and communication between families, drivers and schools.

To learn more about how Zum is leading the nation in safe and reliable student mobility, visit www.ridezum.com.

About Metro

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is building the most ambitious transportation infrastructure program in the United States and is working to greatly improve mobility through its Vision 2028 Plan. Metro is the lead transportation planning and funding agency for L.A. County and carries nearly 1 million boardings daily on a fleet of 2,200 low-emission buses and six rail lines. The latest October 2025 customer experience survey showed that customer satisfaction has risen to 87%. Stay informed by following Metro on The Source and El Pasajero at metro.net, facebook.com/losangelesmetro, x.com/metrolosangeles, x.com/metroLAalerts and instagram.com/metrolosangeles.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market – the largest segment of the mass mobility industry – Zum CMX is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Today, more than 4,500 schools rely on Zum CMX. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, SoftBank, and TPG. Zum, Zum CMX, and associated logos are trademarks of Zum Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield

Vice President of Communications

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SOURCE Zūm