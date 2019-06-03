La Quinta by Wyndham Shows Strong Development Momentum One Year after Acquisition

"Now armed with Wyndham's substantial scale, distribution and resources, La Quinta by Wyndham is just beginning to scratch the surface of its growth potential," said Tom Barber, Chief Global Development Officer. "We're seeing increased interest from developers and guests around the world as we expand the brand in strategic markets, leveraging our scale and global reach to capitalize on the brand's international potential in destinations with strong demand for upper-midscale lodging - like the Dominican Republic - meeting the needs of the growing traveling class of 280 million households seeking trusted, value-driven travel experiences."

Dominican Republic Debut

The development agreement with Caribbean developer Profusion Group marks the first executed deal outside of the U.S. for La Quinta by Wyndham since Wyndham acquired the brand and outlined its strategic international expansion plans.

The newly signed deal calls for eight new construction La Quinta by Wyndham hotels in the Dominican Republic over the next five years, four of which are slated to open in 2021 and will be managed by Wyndham's growing international management arm. The new hotels will open in top destinations with emerging need for select-service accommodations as alternatives to the island's upscale all-inclusive resorts, as well as in up-and-coming cities with growing hotel supply needs.

Barber added: "With a top-performing Caribbean economy and millions of annual visitors, the Dominican Republic attracts a variety of travelers seeking the exceptional value, service and quality for which La Quinta by Wyndham is known in the U.S. We are committed to working with passionate, like-minded partners like Profusion Group to introduce the brand to new markets - and new travelers - around the world."

"The Dominican Republic's leading position in the Caribbean's hospitality sector, combined with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' leadership team, a strong and sustainable economy and growing middle class will add to La Quinta by Wyndham's fast growing footprint," said Edward De Valle II, CEO of Profusion Group.

The agreement complements the brand's existing portfolio of 14 hotels in Latin America and the Caribbean. In early 2018, the brand debuted in Santiago, Chile, and León, Mexico.

Fast-Growing Footprint

La Quinta by Wyndham continues its growth in the U.S., welcoming nine new hotels in April and May 2019 including locations in Branson, Missouri; Flagstaff, Arizona; Spring and San Antonio, Texas; Perry and Brunswick, Georgia; as well as Clovis, San Bernardino and San Luis Obispo, California. Since its acquisition one year ago, the brand has executed nearly 30 franchise agreements and opened more than 20 hotels as part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts family.

New construction development is a major force behind the brand's growth trajectory, accounting for approximately 90 percent of the 260 hotels in its pipeline as of March 31, 2019. Much of that growth is anchored by the brand's Del Sol prototype, which combines dynamic design elements with guest-centric offerings while helping to maximize revenue-per-square-foot for developers. As part of its comprehensive new construction growth strategy, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is applying La Quinta's design expertise to its other brands, starting with economy leader Microtel by Wyndham which announced its new Moda prototype design earlier this year.

In April, the brand was successfully integrated to Wyndham's cloud-based, state-of-the-art technology platforms in what Wyndham Hotels & Resorts believes was one of the largest same day migrations in the history of the hospitality industry. It was also integrated into the award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program, adding 13 million new members and growing membership by approximately 20% to 75 million members.

The brand also launched its first integrated marketing campaign since it was acquired by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, "Tomorrow You Triumph," which captures business travelers' unique experiences, highlighting La Quinta's key business amenities that help deliver what guests need to succeed while traveling. The first national television spot, "Screensaver," began airing in early April and hones in on the benefits Wyndham Rewards loyalty members can reap just by staying with La Quinta.

ABOUT PROFUSION GROUP

Profusion Group is a company dedicated to the development, investment and asset management in the Tourism and Hospitality sector. The firm's target markets are concentrated in the Caribbean and North Latin America (LACAR) with a primary emphasis in the Dominican Republic. Through its highly qualified professional team, Profusion Group seeks to generate value in each of its activities, thus maximizing risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

ABOUT LA QUINTA BY WYNDHAM

With more than 915 destinations in North and Latin America, the upper-midscale La Quinta by Wyndham brand is a bright spot in every travelers' journey. Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests can rest assured, relax, and recharge thanks to the brand's Bright Morning Bed®, free Bright Side Breakfast®, spacious in-room work areas, pet-friendly rooms and free high-speed internet. For more information, visit www.lq.com. Like and follow La Quinta on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. For more information on developing a La Quinta by Wyndham hotel, click here.

ABOUT WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 812,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 75 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

https://www.wyndhamhotels.com

