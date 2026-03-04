Member Month Returns: Celebrating Wyndham Rewards Members with Five Weeks of Incredible Deals

"Six years strong, Member Month is back — and it's all about rewarding the members who make Wyndham Rewards extraordinary. Building on a year of meaningful program updates and even more ways for members to engage, this year's celebration brings it all together with some of our best offers of the year — from dream getaways to unforgettable experiences. It's our way of saying thank you to the members who make it all possible and proving once again why Wyndham Rewards is one of the most generous hotel rewards programs out there."

– Michael Shiwdin, GVP of Guest Engagement, Loyalty & Partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Week 1 Highlights:

Week one arrives in a big way, with multiple ways for members to earn, redeem and maximize their rewards right out of the gate. Even better? Many of these offers can be stacked—meaning members can layer promotions to maximize their rewards.

Earn Up to Four Free Nights – Now through June 30, 2026, Wyndham Rewards members can earn 7,500 bonus points after just two qualifying nights—and repeat the offer up to four times for a total of 30,000 points. That's enough for up to four free nights at thousands of Hotels by Wyndham worldwide, making it an easy win for both quick getaways and longer stays.



– Now through June 30, 2026, Wyndham Rewards members can earn 7,500 bonus points after just two qualifying nights—and repeat the offer up to four times for a total of 30,000 points. That's enough for up to four free nights at thousands of Hotels by Wyndham worldwide, making it an easy win for both quick getaways and longer stays. Extra Rewards for Insiders and Cardholders – Wyndham Rewards Insiders can earn an additional 7,500 bonus points after completing two or more qualifying nights by June 30, 2026 (no consecutive stay required). Wyndham Rewards credit or debit cardholders can do the same. Members who are both an Insider and a cardholder can stack the offers for up to 15,000 bonus points.



– Wyndham Rewards Insiders can earn an additional 7,500 bonus points after completing two or more qualifying nights by June 30, 2026 (no consecutive stay required). Wyndham Rewards credit or debit cardholders can do the same. Members who are both an Insider and a cardholder can stack the offers for up to 15,000 bonus points. A Big Bonus for Wyndham Rewards Business Members – Enroll your company in Wyndham Rewards® Business between March 4 and April 30 and complete a qualifying stay by June 30 to earn 15,000 bonus points. Plus, travelers earn 2X points on their personal accounts, offering double the value for business travel.



– Enroll your company in Wyndham Rewards® Business between March 4 and April 30 and complete a qualifying stay by June 30 to earn 15,000 bonus points. Plus, travelers earn 2X points on their personal accounts, offering double the value for business travel. Flash Sale: Wyndham Rewards Experiences Starting at 1,000 Points – For a limited time, score exclusive tickets and experiences to live concerts and events starting at just 1,000 Wyndham Rewards points – like Tortuga Music Festival available in Week 1. Additional experiences drop weekly, with some available at similar point values. Select auctions run for only 24 hours, while "Redeem Now" options are first-come, first-served.



– For a limited time, score exclusive tickets and experiences to live concerts and events starting at just 1,000 Wyndham Rewards points – like Tortuga Music Festival available in Week 1. Additional experiences drop weekly, with some available at similar point values. Select auctions run for only 24 hours, while "Redeem Now" options are first-come, first-served. Earn Up to 75K Bonus Points – Apply for a new Wyndham Rewards Earner® Plus Card and earn up to 75,000 bonus points: 45,000 points after spending $1,000 within the first 90 days, plus 30,000 points after spending $500 on eligible Wyndham purchases within 180 days ¹.

The Rewards Keep Coming: New Deals Drop Every Wednesday

The celebration continues all month long, with new offers arriving every Wednesday at midnight EST. Each drop gives Wyndham Rewards members fresh opportunities to earn more points, unlock more value and make everyday travel even more rewarding. Most offers are available to members worldwide—including those who join during the promotion—making it easy to jump in and start earning.

It's all part of what has helped make Wyndham Rewards the #1 hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY. With a simple, generous earning structure, fixed free-night redemptions starting at just 7,500 points per night, and a global portfolio spanning thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals, Wyndham Rewards makes it easy for travelers to get more out of every stay.

For more information on Member Month, including full terms and conditions for each offer, visit WyndhamRewards.com/MemberMonth.

About Wyndham Rewards

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), the world's largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham Rewards is the #1 hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY. Members—over 122 million enrolled around the world—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights starting at just 7,500 points. With thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

¹ Wyndham Rewards Earner® Plus Card issued by Barclays Bank Delaware. Bonus points subject to credit approval and qualifying spend requirements. Account must remain open and in good standing to receive bonus points. Terms apply. See here for complete offer details.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts