LA Rents Fall to a Four-Year Low, But Affordability Remains Out of Reach for Many

In Realtor.com®'s inaugural Los Angeles County rental report, a cooling market and landmark rent reform are converging, raising questions about affordability and mobility

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles County renters are seeing rents fall to their lowest point in four years, but for many, the relief only goes so far. The median asking rent dropped to $2,520 in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Q1 2026 Los Angeles County Rental Report from Realtor.com®, Realtor.com®'s first quarterly rental analysis dedicated to the nation's second-largest metro.

The $97 drop, 3.7% below a year ago, marks a new low point since the region's summer 2022 peak, when pandemic-driven demand and constrained supply pushed rents to record highs. Today, a wave of new multifamily construction is putting sustained downward pressure on the market, pulling median asking rents $298, or 10.6%, below that prior ceiling.

"Los Angeles is a market in transition," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com®. "Supply has finally caught up, giving renters more options and more negotiating power than they've had in years. But falling rents don't automatically mean affordable rents. A typical rental in Los Angeles still requires an annual household income of over $107,000, and for many families in this city, that bar remains simply out of reach."

City of Los Angeles: Relief at the Margin, Still Out of Reach for Many

In the City of Los Angeles, the median asking rent was $2,682 in Q1 2026, down $96 or 3.5% year-over-year. While renters are saving $219 per month, or $2,628 annually, compared to the 2022 peak, the math remains daunting: affording a typical city rental still requires a minimum annual household income of $107,280, roughly 20% above the city's estimated median of $88,730.

The affordability gap between renting in the open market and staying put is already stark. The median contract rent paid by Los Angeles tenants, reflecting years of rent stabilization, was $1,804 in 2024, more than $1,000 below the current median asking rent. That gap underpins a striking statistic: 86.5% of Los Angeles renters remained in the same unit as one year ago in 2024, up from 79% in 2010 and well above the national rate of 78.4%.

In December 2025, the city enacted its most significant rent control reform in four decades, set to take effect in July 2026. The updated Rent Stabilization Ordinance caps annual increases at 4%, down from a prior ceiling of 8%, covering approximately 650,000 units, or roughly 74% of all rentals in the city.

"The new cap is meaningful protection for the renters it covers," said Realtor.com® Economist Jiayi Xu. "But rent control is a double-edged policy. The same financial incentives that keep tenants safely housed in below-market apartments also make it harder to move, for a new job, a bigger space, a different neighborhood. With the gap between staying and switching already exceeding $1,000 a month, that lock-in will only deepen."

Coastal Luxury Cools While Inland Cities Hold Firm

City-level data reveals a market of sharp contrasts. Luxury coastal enclaves, where rents are higher, absorbed the steepest declines, with Beverly Hills falling 9.3% to $4,574 and Santa Monica dropping 2.6% to $4,187. Meanwhile, walkable, transit-connected cities held firm, with Pasadena gaining 5.8% to $2,823 and Long Beach rising 2.4% to $2,624

City-Level Rents Across LA County, 2026Q1

City Median Asking Rent Rent YoY Malibu $14,871 -3.6 % Beverly Hills $4,574 -9.3 % Santa Monica $4,187 -2.6 % City of Los Angeles $2,682 -3.5 % Pasadena $2,823 +5.8 % Culver City $2,821 +0.2 % Long Beach $2,624 +2.4 %

LA Renters Stay Local

Demand for LA County rentals is overwhelmingly homegrown. In Q1 2026, nearly two-thirds (60.6%) of online traffic to LA County rental listings on Realtor.com® originated from within the county itself, with another 18.9% from elsewhere in California. Out-of-state interest accounted for 16.6% of traffic, and international interest represented 3.8%, suggesting the market's trajectory is closely tied to the economic fortunes of its existing residents.

Small Apartments Are Leading the Decline

The steepest rent declines are concentrated among smaller apartments. The median asking rent for 0-2 bedroom units dropped $135, or 5.7%, year-over-year to $2,241, while three-bedroom-plus units saw a more modest decline of $103, or 2.8%, to $3,585.

LA County Rents by Unit Size-2026Q1

Unit Size Median Asking Rent Rent YoY vs. Peak Overall $2,520 -3.7 % -10.6 % 0-2 beds $2,241 -5.7 % -9.2 % 3+ beds $3,585 -2.8 % -12.2 %

Methodology

LA rental data as of 2026Q1 for all units advertised for rent on Realtor.com®. Rental units include apartments as well as private rentals (condos, townhomes, single-family homes). We use rental sources that reliably report data each month within LA county. To calculate the median asking rent for each quarter, we first obtain the median asking rent for each month within that quarter and then take the average of the three months.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com