La Roche-Posay Announces Its Partnership Renewal with Keke Palmer As The Face Of Its Mela B3 Franchise Expansion

Actress, singer, entrepreneur, and podcast host, Keke Palmer continues her partnership with La Roche-Posay to drive awareness on pigmentary disorders and their impact on quality of life.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche Posay, the leading dermatologist-recommended skincare brand renews its partnership with Keke Palmer as the face of its award-winning Mela B franchise unveiling the collections expansion while furthering the brand's commitment to skin tone equity and accessible hyperpigmentation care.

Keke Palmer on the cover of PAPER Magazine (May 2026) along with an exclusive cover launch in partnership with PAPER Magazine to celebrate Palmer’s continued ambassadorship with the brand. Photography Credit: Williejane Dent. Image Courtesy of PAPER Magazine. (PRNewsfoto/La Roche-Posay)

Following a successful collaboration in 2024 that resonated strongly with consumers seeking effective and inclusive skincare solutions, Palmer will continue serving as a leading voice for the franchise through educational and collaborative campaigns, digital storytelling, and community-focused initiatives centered on skin confidence and science-backed skincare.

"Working with La Roche-Posay has been awesome," says Keke Palmer. "I mean, I get to have fun and lean into the humor of the fact that they are so scientific. So from the beginning, I was kind of peeking in on the conversations with dermatologists, but then also really giving education at the same time in a way that feels nostalgic. I'm excited for people to see as we launch this new moisturizer, that's so rich and just amazing and nourishing."

The partnership renewal kicks off in May 2026 with a campaign roll out across La Roche-Posay's owned social media channels showcasing Keke Palmer as the face of the new Mela B3 launches, along with an exclusive cover launch in partnership with PAPER Magazine to celebrate Palmer's continued ambassadorship with the brand.

La Roche-Posay is also pleased to announce the Mela B3 range expansion with the launch of the new Mela B3 Double Dose Discoloration Treatment this month. It is an intensive treatment for the face, neck, decolette, and hands that reduces the appearance of age spots, sun spots and dark spots, while also targeting signs of aging. Double the dose with 1% Melasyl™ and Proxylane, the Mela B3 Double Dose is a dark spot revolution for dual efficacy on discoloration and signs of aging.

La Roche-Posay's award winning Mela B3 franchise is powered by Melasyl, L'Oreal's multi-patented pigment-correcting ingredient. The Mela B3 products are proven to visibly reduce a range of skin discoloration, including post-acne marks, sunspots, age spots, and even the most persistent dark spots, while respecting the natural tone of all skin types.

In 2024 when Mela B3 first launched, La Roche-Posay surveyed 23,000 people, and nearly half of those people dealing with pigmentary disorders reported a moderate to extremely large effect on their quality of life, according to the study.

Among those with pigmentary disorders such as solar lentigo, melasma, or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation:

22% feel viewed as dirty

21% feel people avoid sitting next to them on public transportation

23% feel treated differently during administrative procedures

21% feel discriminated against at work

The renewed partnership with Keke Palmer will include upcoming campaign launches to continue advocating for skin tone equity and accessible hyperpigmentation care, social-first content, educational conversations with dermatology experts, and appearances tied to the continued rollout of the Melasyl franchise throughout 2026.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

Discover Keke Palmer on the cover of PAPER Magazine (May 2026) along with an exclusive cover launch in partnership with PAPER Magazine to celebrate Palmer's continued ambassadorship with the brand.

About La Roche-Posay

Recommended by 100,000 dermatologists worldwide [1], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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SOURCE La Roche-Posay