NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark Melanoma Awareness Month, "The Burning Truth: Debunking Myths About the Sun" premieres as a new public health web-series to discuss the importance of sun safety to teens and young adults.

New Public Health Awareness Documentary Web-Series: “The Burning Truth: Debunking Myths About The Sun” Launches to Raise Awareness on Sun Safety for Teens & Young Adults

The four-part web series, created by Dr. Whitney Bowe, a renowned board-certified dermatologist and research scientist, alongside three-time Emmy award winning television producer, Fran Brescia-Coniglio, takes viewers on a journey to debunk the surge of false sun safety claims online that put the younger generation at risk – such as DIY sunscreens and claiming to only need SPF on a sunny day. All myths are addressed head on with humor and facts from leading experts, not fear, to engage the core 13-24 aged audience.

This educational series is hosted by Dr. Whitney Bowe, one of the most in demand celebrity dermatologists in the country and the creator of the viral TikTok Skin Cycling phenomenon with over 3.5 billion views, in partnership with her 14-year-old daughter, Maclane, a curious teen who challenges her mom to explain sun & skin facts in an amusing and scientific way.

Joined by top internet personalities including, chef Eitan Bernath, "Dancing with the Stars" alum Witney Carson, STEM Educator Steve Spangler, and science influencers Kate the Chemist and Ramón Pagán, better known as Glow by Ramón on TikTok - each week will highlight a viral sun safety myth as the team identifies what's fact, what's fiction, and why sun safety matters.

The Burning Truth docu-series is endorsed by IMPACT Melanoma , the nation's leading non-profit dedicated to significantly reducing the incidence of melanoma in the United States and saving lives.

"The Burning Truth supports IMPACT Melanoma's mission and our work with sunscreen and other prevention innovations. Along with a successful Harvard School of Public Health research project that explored teen use of sunscreen, funded by the CDC, there is a greater need of providing evidence-based work in this prevention area."

The series has been produced in partnership with La Roche-Posay to advance sun safety education", as "The Burning Truth" aligns closely to the brand's long-running global public health campaigns focused on sun safety, skin cancer awareness, and the importance of daily, broad-spectrum UV protection.

"At La Roche-Posay, we believe that innovation in skin protection only matters if it is paired with powerful education. While skin cancer is one of the most preventable health challenges, it continues to affect millions annually, and our mission is to close the gap between awareness and life-saving action. We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Whitney Bowe and Fran Brescia-Coniglio to amplify this message and provide the tools for consumers protect their skin. Together, we are determined to transform how people of all ages view sun safety, making consistent protection a universal standard for healthy skin," says Justin Hartman, La Roche-Posay VP of Marketing

Each episode of "The Burning Truth" will be released each week starting May 20, 2026, and available as streaming content on Dr. Bowe's social media platforms.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

About IMPACT Melanoma

IMPACT Melanoma, a national non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is the nation's leading non-profit dedicated to significantly reducing melanoma in the United States and saving lives. The organization is focused on prevention education programs that include customized and integrated programs for communities. In addition to skin cancer prevention education and programs, we are committed to supporting melanoma patients and their families. To learn more about IMPACT Melanoma, visit https://impactmelanoma.org/ .

About Dr. Whitney Bowe:

Dr. Whitney Bowe is a globally sought-after, New York–based board-certified dermatologist and research scientist. A 22-time "Best Doctor" award recipient, her medical practice has been fully booked for eight consecutive years, serving high-profile models, musicians, actors, TV personalities, and fellow physicians. Dr. Bowe graduated top of her class at Yale University and UPENN School of Medicine, and is a trusted medical expert frequently featured in leading media outlets including Good Morning America and the New York Times. The creator of the viral Skin Cycling Program, Dr. Bowe has cultivated an online community of 1M+ on social media—underscoring her influence and credibility.

About Maclane Bowe:

For Maclane growing up, skincare and sun protection were simply a part of her day-to-day life. As if being the daughter of a dermatologist weren't enough, Maclane's strawberry blonde hair, crystal blue eyes and porcelain skin made her especially sensitive to the sun's rays. For as long as she can remember, Maclane has experienced first-hand how important sunscreen, rash guards, sunglasses and hats are to the health of her skin. Combining her personal experience mastering sun safe habits with her outgoing personality, Maclane began to share skincare tips with her mom from a young age on social media and broadcast. Now as a 14 year old, Maclane has been named the first Healthy Skin Teen Champion for the Skin Cancer Foundation and serves on the Advisory Council for a research study funded by the National Cancer Institute. She also acts as the Youth Lead for Sun Safety Education on behalf of IMPACT Melanoma and has advocated for melanoma research funding on Capitol Hill.

About La Roche-Posay

Recommended by 100,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

La Roche-Posay products can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walmart, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Rite Aid and online at www.laroche-posay.us, Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.

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SOURCE La Roche-Posay