La Roche-Posay Changes The Face Of Acne With Latest FDA Approved Acne Ingredient And Premieres Artificial Intelligence-Based Skin Analysis

Over the past 3 decades, OTC (over-the-counter) acne treatments have been limited to only a handful of active ingredients, mostly with benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid. These ingredients are widely used by consumers, as the vast majority of people with acne don't consult a dermatologist to get a prescription.

La Roche-Posay now offers a topical prescription-strength retinoid (adapalene) acne treatment in addition to its award-winning Effaclar Duo micronized benzoyl peroxide acne treatment. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) describes topical retinoids and benzoyl peroxide as first line treatments for mild to severe acne.

"There are many effective acne prescriptions including combinations of benzoyl peroxide and topical retinoids. However, many don't have access to these prescriptions because they don't visit a dermatologist or their insurance won't cover it. OTC prescription-strength acne treatments are a game-changer for people who have limited access to a health care provider. It allows earlier access to treatment which can help prevent scarring." - Hilary Baldwin, MD, Board Certified Dermatologist

Along with skincare, La Roche-Posay believes better-looking skin starts with a personalized skin analysis and skincare regimen. Recognizing that many consumers are confused about which products are right for their skin type and concern, La Roche-Posay is launching My Skin Track PoreScan. This tool uses artificial intelligence to make personalized skincare recommendations for those concerned with clogged pores, raised imperfections, and residual marks

"My Skin Track PoreScan not only provides consumers access to a personalized skincare regimen upon their initial skin analysis, but it also allows them to track changes in their skin after completing their regimen. This will provide insights into how to adapt their daily skincare routine with new product recommendations based on their new needs." – Adrien Dissous, VP of Maketing for La Roche-Posay USA

To create this innovative tool, La Roche-Posay partnered with dermatologists from around the world to analyze more than 6,000 images of men and women of multiple ethnicities, ages, and skin types. My Skin Track PoreScan was presented at the Worldwide Congress of Dermatology in June of 2019.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment will be available in stores and online for SRP $29.99 starting July 2019 .

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer a better life for sensitive skin. Created by a pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now present in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to complement their patients' treatments and promote good skincare practices adapted to each skin concern. The brand develops formulas with its exclusive Selenium-rich water, also used at its Thermal Center, the first Dermatology Center in Europe, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties. The products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

