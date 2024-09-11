La Roche-Posay Global Brand Advocate Jannik Sinner Wins US Open Championship!

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay is thrilled to announce that Jannik Sinner, the #1 tennis player in the world1 and La Roche-Posay Global Brand Advocate, has won the US Open Championship! Sinner faced off against fellow La Roche-Posay Sun Safety Advocate Taylor Fritz, the first American US Open finalist in 18 years and currently ranked #7 in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals2.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Jannik Sinner celebrates his 1st U.S. Open with La Roche-Posay at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for La Roche-Posay)

Sinner and Fritz's long-term collaboration with La Roche-Posay was announced earlier this year, aiming to address the lack of protection and education around UV rays, leveraging La Roche-Posay's pioneering expertise and iconic sunscreen range, Anthelios. Playing year round outdoors, serves as the perfect partners in cause to engage around photoprotection, which is a major – yet underestimated – matter of public health. La Roche-Posay has been leading the charge in educating the public on proper sun safety habits, supporting skin cancer prevention, and providing hundreds of thousands of people with free access to annual skin checks since 2010.

The brand returned to the US Open this year as its official sunscreen sponsor for the third year in a row with a sun safety education booth at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. In addition to providing over 600,000 complimentary sunscreen samples, the brand offered access to free dermatological advice from New York State board-certified dermatologists. The brand also sampled Anthelios sunscreens at product-sampling kiosks throughout the grounds, with full-sized sunscreens for sale at US Open Collection stores.

La Roche-Posay proudly partners with some of the world's most exceptional athletes to further raise awareness on the importance of sun protection, especially for those who participate in outdoor sports. In addition to Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz , the brand has established long-term partnerships with professional tennis players Madison Keys , currently WTA ranked #243, and Frances Tiafoe , ranked ATP #164, to assist in educating the public on proper sun safety habits and the importance of annual skin checks.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

