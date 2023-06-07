LA ROCHE-POSAY EXPANDS ANTI-AGING PROFILE WITH NEW NIACINAMIDE 10 SERUM

News provided by

La Roche-Posay

07 Jun, 2023, 08:07 ET

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Premature aging is often associated with an alteration in the skin barrier, redness, and dyspigmentation. A lot of my patients struggle to find products with ingredients that target all of these things," says Dr. Karan Lal. Hyperpigmentation, sun spots, sun damage and discoloration were some of the highest growing skincare concerns in 20221, all consequences of premature skin aging. To visibly reduce dark spots and repair the skin barrier, La Roche-Posay is proud to introduce the newest addition to its beloved anti-aging serum profile - Niacinamide 10 Serum.

Continue Reading

La Roche-Posay creates life-changing skincare solutions for all with products that are dermatologist-tested and backed by powerful anti-aging ingredients to restore and rebalance skin. Formulated with a high concentration of 10% pure niacinamide, Niacinamide 10 Serum is the first mass market niacinamide serum that is clinically proven to help reduce dark spots, clarify discolorations and rebalance the appearance of uneven skin tone. Up to 90% of visibly premature skin aging is caused by the sun, known as photoaging,2 and Niacinamide 10 Serum directly repairs signs of photodamage, targeting hyperpigmentation.

BRINGING INNOVATION WITH NIACINAMIDE

Widely known for its ability to soothe skin, niacinamide (also known as Vitamin B3) is a top 3 ingredient recommended by dermatologists3. Often a secondary ingredient in skincare, Niacinamide 10 Serum leverages its full potential by repairing signs of photodamage.

"Niacinamide is a powerhouse ingredient that helps fade hyperpigmentation but also helps repair the skin barrier," says Dr. Lal. "Often in skincare, it is a bystander in small concentrations and plays little role in reducing dark spots. This new 10% niacinamide serum contains a high concentration, coupled with phenylethyl resorcinol, to go beyond skin-soothing benefits for visibly more even skin tone, while also being safe for all skin colors and types."

UVA and UVB light can stimulate an overproduction of free radicals, which can trigger visible skin effects including dark spots and discoloration. Niacinamide 10 Serum inhibits this melanin from rising to the skin's surface, therefore helping to reduce dark spots.

NIACINAMIDE 10 SERUM KEY INGREDIENTS

  • 10% Niacinamide to visibly reduce dark spots and promote skin radiance
  • Phe-resorcinol to target discolorations
  • Hyaluronic acid to hydrate and help repair the skin's moisture barrier
  • La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water

FORMULATION CHARTER

La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. Niacinamide 10 Serum: 

  • Triple benefit dark spot reduction-- reduces size, shape, & fades color of dark spots
  • 35% visible reduction in discolorations after 11 weeks4
  • Powerful, visibly lasting dark spot reduction—continues to fade dark spots 3 weeks after use4
  • Reveals a more radiant, fresh complexion

The new Niacinamide 10 Serum has a suggested retail price of $39.99 (30ml) and can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, and online at  www.laroche-posay.us, Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY
Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide1, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

[i] L'Oreal Barometer Study, Wave 3, Healthcare Market Worldwide
For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA
1 SPATE 2023 Trends Report
2 https://www.epa.gov/sunsafety/health-effects-uv-radiation
3 Dermatica Telehealth
4 Based on an 11-week study (8 weeks of use + observation at 3 weeks of post-use)  with 101 subjects, evaluated using clinical grading and a consumer self-assessment

SOURCE La Roche-Posay

Also from this source

LA ROCHE-POSAY LAUNCHES NEW ANTHELIOS KIDS GENTLE LOTION SUNSCREEN SPF 50 WITH PEDIATRICIAN-TESTED FORMULA

LA ROCHE-POSAY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SCHWEIGER DERMATOLOGY GROUP BREAKS A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLE FOR THE MOST SKIN CANCER SCREENINGS IN EIGHT HOURS IN ONE LOCATION!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.