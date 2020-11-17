La Roche-Posay introduces CICAPLAST HANDS, a new instant relief hand cream that is resistant to washing and provides 48 HR hydration for dry hands damaged by external aggressors such as cold weather and frequent hand washing

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted in a commitment to dermatology, La Roche-Posay has been a trusted source for skincare for over 40 years. In 2015, the brand brought their expertise in breakthrough innovations, highly concentrated ingredients and clinical testing to launch its highly anticipated CICAPLAST MULTI-PURPOSE BALM. As a best-seller, one is sold every 15 seconds in European pharmacies. CICAPLAST MULTI-PURPOSE BALM is proven to soothe dry areas, help restore the skin's moisture barrier and improve the appearance of dry skin for adults, children and babies. Today, La Roche-Posay introduces CICAPLAST HANDS, the newest addition to its beloved Cicaplast collection in the US.

"As we head into fall and winter, we can always expect for cold weather and dry air to wreak havoc on our hands. But now that we're frequently washing our hands, using hand sanitizers, and wearing PPE more than ever before, it's important to find a product that is powerful enough to care to treat severely dry and damaged skin and repair the skin's barrier," says Angela J. Lamb, MD, Associate Professor Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "Moreover, hands age faster than other parts of the body because the thin skin is repeatedly exposed to harsh external elements. Keeping them hydrated is key to keeping them feeling protected and looking healthy!"

CICAPLAST HANDS, Instant Relief Hydrating Hand Cream, wraps hands in an invisible glove-like layer and leaves them feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. This hand cream is resistant to washing and immediately soothes dry hands damaged by aggressions at home and work such as cold weather and frequent hand washing. Formulated with Niacinamide (vitamin B3), Shea Butter, and a high concentration of Glycerin, this hand cream leaves skin feeling soothed while helping replenish lost moisture and provides 48hr hydration. It has a fast-absorbing texture and leaves a non-greasy, non-sticky finish.

FORMULA WITH KEY INGREDIENTS :

La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water- naturally rich in minerals with scientifically tested soothing and antioxidant properties.

naturally rich in minerals with scientifically tested soothing and antioxidant properties. Niacinamide - a form of vitamin B3 that helps give a soothed feeling to the skin

- a form of vitamin B3 that helps give a soothed feeling to the skin Glycerin - a moisturizing agent that naturally attracts water to skin.

- a moisturizing agent that naturally attracts water to skin. Shea Butter - nourishes & hydrates the skin

INDICATION :

Instant relief hydrating hand cream for dry to very dry skin damaged by aggressions at home and work such as dry air, cold weather, frequent handwashing, and exposure to chemicals.

TOLERANCE :

Dermatologist tested for safety

Fragrance-free

Paraben-free

Allergy tested

Suitable for sensitive skin

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hands has a suggested retail price of $9.99 and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Skinstore and Skincarerx

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer a better life for sensitive skin. Created by a pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now present in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to complement their patients' treatments and promote good skincare practices adapted to each skin concern. The brand develops formulas with its exclusive Selenium-rich water, also used at its Thermal Center, the first Dermatology Center in Europe, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties. The products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

SOURCE La Roche-Posay

Related Links

https://www.laroche-posay.us/

