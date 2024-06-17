La Roche-Posay is Proud to Host its 4th-Annual Pride In Dermatology Event Benefiting LGBTQ+ Nonprofits Homeward NYC and OutCare Health

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to dermatology, La Roche-Posay, a trusted source for skincare recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, is proud to announce its 4th-annual Pride in Dermatology event benefiting Homeward NYC and OutCare Health. A unique initiative that underscores La Roche-Posay's altruistic approach to skincare, Pride in Dermatology improves LGBTQ+ healthcare access and support.

According to Gallup, LGBTQ+ people make up an approximate 7.6% of the population - more than double the percentage that was measured a decade ago1. However, the LGBTQ+ community continues to experience barriers to healthcare due to stigma and discrimination, financial insecurity, lack of healthcare insurance, higher rates of physical and mental health conditions, and suicidality. Studies have shown2 a critical lack of LGBTQ+ affirmation among providers across the country that contributes to stigmatization and discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals. When patients are uncomfortable or do not feel safe talking to providers, they are less likely to seek healthcare, which can exacerbate pre-existing conditions or allow new or developing issues to take hold.

Since 2021, La Roche-Posay has partnered with LGBTQ+ nonprofit OutCare to create a training program to help improve LGBTQ+ affirming care in provider practices and patient interactions. The OutCare training program educates dermatologists on how to communicate with LGBTQ+ patients and care for them with increased sensitivity and affirmation. Homeward NYC provides housing and wraparound services that help empower homeless young mothers and LGBTQ+ young people. By helping to obtain housing first, LGBTQ+ people can find the stability necessary to address trauma and build the skills they need.

"Supporting DEI issues for all communities is an important core value for La Roche-Posay. We are honored and proud to offer a platform that entertains, educates, and provides awareness not only to the dermatology community, but also to these non-profit organizations who are doing important work for the community." - Tyler Steele, Vice President of Medical & Media Relations at La Roche-Posay.

"La Roche-Posay's continued support has been instrumental in driving OutCare Health's growth and expanding our programs. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion has played a pivotal role in our mission to improve LGBTQ+ health care and equity. This partnership has allowed us to enhance our outreach, provide essential education and training to healthcare providers and staff, and ensure that LGBTQ+ people across the world receive the quality, affirming care they deserve. We are so thankful for La Roche-Posay's generosity and commitment. Together, we are making significant strides in bridging the gaps in healthcare, creating change, celebrating identities, and empowering LGBTQ+ communities." – Dr. Dustin Nowaskie, Founder, President, and Chief Medical Officer of OutCare Health.

"Homeward NYC provides LGBTQIA-affirming supportive housing, and has a mixed-age site that is a transitional family shelter for homeless young mothers and their children and affordable housing for homeless seniors. The communities we serve have shared intersecting traumas—homelessness, discrimination, family or interpersonal violence, and mental health and substance use disorders.

Support from La Roche-Posay has made a life-changing difference to the formerly homeless LGBTQIA young adults living with us. We know that their future starts with a place to live, so we provide supportive housing, which is affordable housing with built-in services such as case management, counseling, group activities, and skills-building and empowerment programs. This provides them with a place to heal and gain the skills they need to live more independent lives. We would like to thank La Roche-Posay for their very generous continued support. And thank Tyler Steele for including us in the annual Pride in Dermatology night." - Jeannette K. Ruffins, Chief Executive Officer, Homeward NYC.

The 4th-Annual Pride In Dermatology event will be held at The Theater at Irving Plaza on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Hosted by Peppermint, star of Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars, and Tyler Steele, Vice President of Medical & Media Relations at La Roche-Posay, this star-studded event will feature special performances by legendary female R&B vocal group En Vogue, Grammy award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and style icon Jody Watley, and DJ Cazwell. The event is open to dermatology healthcare providers who identify as a friend, family, ally, or member of the LGBTQ+ community. Donations will go towards supporting Homeward NYC and OutCare Health.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us

Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide1, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

ABOUT HOMEWARD NYC

At Homeward NYC. LGBTQ+ young adults with a history of trauma gain access to affordable housing in a supportive setting where they collaborate as active participants in their own care, goal-setting and achievement. To learn more, visit homeward.nyc .

ABOUT OUTCARE

OutCare is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health equity for LGBTQ+ communities worldwide. OutCare's mission is to empower LGBTQ+ people with comprehensive information, resources, support, and education, including an affirming healthcare provider directory, mentorship, training, research, community building, support groups, webinar series, blogs, and much more. OutCare's vision is to create a world where every LGBTQ+ person has access to quality healthcare and feels empowered to live their healthiest, most authentic life. To learn more about how to sign up as a provider on the platform or seek LGBTQ+ affirming care from doctors, visit outcarehealth.org .

1 https://news.gallup.com/poll/611864/lgbtq-identification.aspx

2 https://www.outcarehealth.org/research/

