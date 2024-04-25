La Roche-Posay Unveils Breakthrough Dark Spot Innovation: MelaB3 Serum & UV with Multi-Patented Ingredient Melasyl™ Born from 18 Years of Research

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay, renowned for its dermatologist-tested skincare solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest dark spot innovations – Mela B3 Dark Spot Serum & Mela B3 UV Daily Moisturizer SPF 30. Powered by Melasyl™, L'Oreal's new multi-patented ingredient born from 18 years of research, this launch marks a breakthrough in pigmentation science for those dealing with skin discoloration.

Born from research on 23,000 people1, Mela B3 Serum is the first dermatological discoloration and dark spot solution powered by Melasyl™ with 10% Niacinamide. This anti-aging serum visibly reduces a range of skin discoloration, including sunspots, age spots, post-acne marks, and even the most persistent dark spots, with long-lasting results, while respecting the natural tone of all skin. Proven and tested on all skin tones.2

In addition to the treatment serum, Mela B3 UV Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 helps protect skin against visible signs of sun damage caused by UVA and UVB exposure. Powered by Melasyl™ and 5% Niacinamide, it also helps improve the appearance of dark spots.

"Discoloration is a common complaint by patients, which occurs in all skin types. Mela B3 serum with Melasyl™ & Niacinamide will improve facial skin discoloration, fade dark spots, and correct uneven skin tone," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Valerie Callender. "Mela B3 Lightweight SPF 30 Sunscreen is formulated with Melasyl™ to correct existing dark spots while preventing post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and discoloration from occurring. I recommend daily use of Mela B3 UV, which provides broad spectrum protection from UVA and UVB light."

PIGMENTARY DISORDERS & QUALITY OF LIFE:

Discoloration, excess pigmentation, and sun spots were among the fastest growing skin concerns in 2023,[1] and according to a study of 23,000 women conducted by La Roche-Posay, pigmentary disorders can have a profound effect on quality of life. Of the 23,000 people surveyed, nearly half the people dealing with pigmentary disorders reported a moderate to extremely large effect on their quality of life. Among those suffering from pigmentary disorders such as solar lentigo, melasma, or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation:

22% feel viewed as dirty

21% feel people avoid sitting next to them on public transportation

23% feel treated differently during administrative procedures

21% feel discriminated against at work

"I love that Melasyl is a brand-new technology with a novel mechanism of action. I am looking forward to incorporating it into my toolbox for pigmentary issues. In my patients, I would add this to their morning skincare routine after cleansing and before sunscreen. At night, I would use an adjunctive therapy, that addresses the pigment via a different mechanism of action. Using a multimodal approach is very helpful in patients with pigmentary skin conditions," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd.

MELA B3 DARK SPOT SERUM & MELA B3 UV KEY INGREDIENTS:

Melasyl™: helps target look of discoloration while respecting the natural tone of all skin

Niacinamide: known for its ability to help visibly fade skin discoloration

La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water: contains a unique combination of minerals, trace elements, and a high concentration of selenium, a natural antioxidant

FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. Mela B3 Serum & Mela B3 UV are:

Tested on sensitive skin

Dermatologist tested

Allergy tested

Non-comedogenic

Paraben-free

La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Dark Spot Serum has a suggested retail price of $44.99.

Mela B3 UV Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 has a suggested retail price of $34.99. Both can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Rite Aid and online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

