L.A. WORKS ANNOUNCES ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB TO SPONSOR MLK VOLUNTEER FESTIVAL

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Works, Los Angeles' largest nonprofit dedicated to harnessing volunteer power, is excited to announce that Angel City Football Club (ACFC) will sponsor the Family Volunteering Zone of the 2025 MLK Volunteer Festival, scheduled for January 20, 2025 at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The celebrated club will support L.A. Works in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., bringing together thousands of volunteers for a day of service and learning.

The MLK Volunteer Festival offers a unique opportunity for companies to align their brand with large-scale social impact and directly engage with the community. The event features hands-on activities for participants to address the critical issues of education, health equity, hunger, and housing insecurity.

"We are thrilled to have ACFC on board as our newest headline sponsor," said Deborah Brutchey, L.A. Works Executive Director. "The Club's commitment to driving equity aligns perfectly with our efforts to unite Angelenos and build a stronger, more equitable Los Angeles."

Sponsorship packages are still available to join this inspiring event. Sponsors will benefit from media exposure, on-site brand visibility, and the chance to engage with corporate and community volunteers.

ABOUT L.A. WORKS

For more than 30 years, L.A. Works has mobilized volunteers to unite Angelenos and inspire action for a more equitable LA. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, L.A. Works leverages community-based volunteer power to ensure that hundreds of nonprofits, schools, and government agencies have the resources and capacity to meet their missions. More at www.laworks.com.

ABOUT ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB

Angel City Football Club, a member of the National Women's Soccer League, is now in its third season at BMO Stadium in downtown LA. The team is founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman. Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Angela Hucles Mangano is the team's General Manager. Becki Tweed is Head Coach. Learn more about ACFC at www.angelcity.com and follow the team on social media @weareangelcity.

