L.A. WORKS HOSTS ROUNDTABLE WITH AJ PEARLMAN, DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC HEALTH AMERICORPS

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Works, Los Angeles' largest nonprofit dedicated to harnessing volunteer power, hosted a roundtable discussion featuring AJ Pearlman, Director of Public Health AmeriCorps, alongside a group of dedicated public health AmeriCorps members from L.A. Works. The event highlighted the critical role of volunteer service in addressing public health challenges in Los Angeles, focusing on community outreach, healthcare access, and pandemic recovery.

L.A. Works AmeriCorps Public Health members pose with Alisha Cathirell-Tanzer and Deborah Brutchey of L.A. Works, and Amy Dailey, AJ Pearlman, and Dr. Aretha Costley of AmeriCorps during their roundtable on October 22, 2024 at the Jonathan Club in Los Angeles.

AJ Pearlman, whose previous experience includes serving in the Department of Health and Human Services as the chief of staff for COVID-19 response, shared insights on how volunteers are integral to the public health ecosystem. The roundtable provided a platform for L.A. Works volunteers to share their experiences and challenges while working on the frontlines of public health initiatives.

"Public Health AmeriCorps is not just about responding to immediate crises; it's about addressing ongoing health disparities and building a resilient community that can withstand health challenges of the future by providing service to career pathways," said AJ Pearlman, Public Health AmeriCorps Director, AmeriCorps. These AmeriCorps members are the backbone of this resilience, bringing diverse skills and unwavering commitment to every project they touch, and they are bolstering our public health workforce."

"This was an incredible opportunity to connect national public health leadership with our local volunteers," said Deborah Brutchey, Executive Director, L.A. Works. "We appreciate the partnership of organizations like AmeriCorps to support our efforts across LA."

The roundtable marks another step in L.A. Works' ongoing efforts to leverage the skills and experience of AmeriCorps members in Los Angeles.

For more information, visit laworks.com.

ABOUT L.A. WORKS

For more than 30 years, L.A. Works has mobilized volunteers to unite Angelenos and inspire action for a more equitable LA. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, L.A. Works leverages community-based volunteer power to ensure that hundreds of nonprofits, schools, and government agencies have the resources and capacity to meet their missions. More at www.laworks.com.

ABOUT AMERICORPS

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation's most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

SOURCE L.A. Works