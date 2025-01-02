L.A. Works' MLK Volunteer Festival Honors Dr. King's Legacy of Service

Thousands of Angelenos will Take Action to Support the Beloved Community on January 20 at the LA Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Inauguration Day coincide on Monday, January 20, 2025, marking a poignant moment to reflect on what unites us and how we can build bridges as we work toward a more equitable future. To honor this day, L.A. Works has announced its annual MLK Day Volunteer Festival hosted by the LA Memorial Coliseum, inviting Angelenos to come together to honor Dr. King's legacy of a beloved community and inspire action for a more inclusive society.

L.A. Works' MLK Volunteer Festival has become a flagship event for the city, drawing thousands of participants. With a special emphasis on the symbolic significance of this year's date, the 2025 festival will inspire Angelenos to unite in service as a meaningful way to reflect on Dr. King's message of justice and equality.

The festival features impact zones offering opportunities to serve causes affecting Angelenos such as homelessness, food insecurity, education, and health equity. Alongside hands-on service projects, attendees will find food trucks; a small business zone; family-friendly activities, DJs from The Wave; and live entertainment from the Freedom Singers, a Skid Row choir; Brandon Broady, former host of BET's 106 & Park; and Dr. Darnell Hunt, UCLA interim chancellor.

"This day may feel both celebratory and challenging, with civic engagement underscored by ongoing needs for systemic change," said Deborah Brutchey, Executive Director of L.A. Works. "We are hopeful, though, as Dr. King taught us that real change happens when we come together as community."

When: January 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Where: LA Memorial Coliseum, 3911 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Free tickets at laworks.com/MLK.

SPONSORS: LA Memorial Coliseum, Audacy/94.7 The Wave, LAFC, ACFC, Kaiser, Target, Activision, McCarthy, LA Tourism, CohnReznick, Mercury, Amazon/MGM, Jonathan Club, Loyola Marymount University, Harvard-Westlake, and Los Angeles Magazine.

VIDEO: A recap of the 2024 event is available here.

ABOUT L.A. WORKS

Since 1991, L.A. Works has mobilized volunteers to unite Angelenos and inspire action for a more equitable LA. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, L.A. Works leverages community-based volunteer power to ensure that hundreds of nonprofits have the resources to meet their missions. More at www.laworks.com.

