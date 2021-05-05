Laars® combination boiler delivers unique performance and efficiency

"Home heat and hot water are critical to health and comfort in our daily lives," said Chuck O'Donnell, director of marketing for Laars Heating Systems. "The Laars floor-standing FT Series Combination Boiler and Water Heater, like the rest of the FT Series of products, is built to meet the needs for space heating and domestic hot water reliably, efficiently and economically."

The FT Series Combination Boiler and Water Heater includes a unique, integrated domestic hot water mini-indirect tank that delivers stable hot water on demand. Advanced smart technology coordinates uninterrupted space heating with domestic hot water demand and ensures continuing hot water supply for multiple heating events.

With industry-leading capacity, the FT Series Combination Boiler and Water Heater can deliver six gallons per minute of hot water in the first minute and 5.2 gallons per minute continuous delivery at a 70°F temperature rise. Other features include domestic hot water recirculation compatible; built-in low loss header for ease of installation; robust stainless-steel fire-tube heat exchanger; top piping connections for flexible installation; and large front access for service and maintenance.

"The Laars floor-standing FT Series Combination Boiler and Water Heater offers a unique combination of performance, efficiency and convenience," O'Donnell said. "Based on extensive feedback from heating professionals, multiple features have been incorporated that make installation and service straightforward and accessible, and also provide options for homeowners."

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit http://www.laars.com .

