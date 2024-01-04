Laars® Heating Systems announces acquisition of Electro Industries

Trusted U.S. manufacturer expands its residential, commercial and industrial space heating portfolio as

customer needs evolve in response to new electrification policies and regulations

ROCHESTER, N.H. , Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laars® Heating Systems, a subsidiary of Bradford White Corporation and a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and pool heaters used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, announced today that they acquired Electro Industries, Inc., based in Monticello, Minnesota. Electro Industries is a manufacturer of electric boilers, air-to-water heat pump technology, electric duct heaters and controls.

"Electro Industries has developed a reputation for producing high-quality residential and commercial electric space heating solutions since its founding in 1974," said Bruce Carnevale, president and CEO of Bradford White Corporation. "We are excited to welcome the employees of Electro Industries into the Bradford White family and incorporate their trusted products into the Bradford White portfolio."

This acquisition will expand Laars' residential, commercial and industrial space heating portfolio, furthering Laars' commitment to meet the growing needs of customers as state and local electrification policies and regulations continue to evolve throughout North America.

"We are extremely excited that Electro Industries will become part of Bradford White Corporation, where their resources and market reach will allow the legacy of our family business to continue to grow for years to come," said Krista Smith-Larson, president of Electro Industries.

"Laars Heating Systems and Electro Industries share similar commitments to American manufacturing, quality, and customer care," said John Seefeldt, CEO of Electro Industries. "Joining with Laars Heating Systems will enhance our capabilities, allowing us to better serve our current customers while extending our offerings to a broader audience."

This acquisition of Electro Industries includes all company assets, including the Electro Industries facility in Monticello, increasing Laars Heating Systems U.S. manufacturing presence. Electro Industries will be organized as a division of Laars Heating Systems, a subsidiary of Bradford White Corporation.

For more information about Laars® Heating Systems, visit http://www.laars.com .

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, N.H., manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit http://www.laars.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:

Rebecca Owens

Bradford White Corporation

[email protected]

MONTICELLO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY CONTACTS:

Deb Meyer

[email protected]

Marcy Anderson

[email protected]

SOURCE Laars Heating Systems