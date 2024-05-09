Laars® Heating Systems to showcase high-quality solutions at Eastern Energy Expo May 19-22

Leading U.S.-based manufacturer of boilers and water heaters will highlight its trusted and innovative products at energy and comfort industry event in Connecticut

ROCHESTER, N.H., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laars® Heating Systems, a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and pool heaters, will feature products from its range of high-performing and energy-efficient solutions at the premier trade show for the energy and comfort industries.

Eastern Energy Expo will be held in Uncasville, Connecticut, May 19-22.

"At Laars Heating Systems, we're committed to delivering reliable, high-quality and efficient products that our customers can depend on," said Chuck O'Donnell, director of marketing for Laars. "Eastern Energy Expo is a great opportunity for the entire industry to come together and share the enthusiasm and insights that are driving us into an exciting future."

Representatives from Laars Heating Systems will be available at Booth 643 during the event to meet with attendees and demonstrate the following products:

Laars FT Series Floor Standing Boiler: The Laars FT Series floor boiler is available as a high efficiency condensing space heating or combi boiler, perfectly made for a retrofit or new build installation, with built-in low-loss header, 10:1 turndown, ultra-high efficiency, multiple venting options and cascading capabilities for up to 20 units.

The Laars FT Series floor boiler is available as a high efficiency condensing space heating or combi boiler, perfectly made for a retrofit or new build installation, with built-in low-loss header, 10:1 turndown, ultra-high efficiency, multiple venting options and cascading capabilities for up to 20 units. Laars LT Series Tankless Water Heater: Ideal for residential or light commercial applications with a high temp output setting (185° F) and the ability to cascade up to 16 gas-fired units. The LT Series has 0.95 UEF, a high hot water output of 5.1 gpm at a 77 degree temperature rise, and a unique stainless steel heat exchanger design with 15-year warranty

Eastern Energy Expo brings together wholesale and retail liquid fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors, diesel and biodiesel distributors, propane marketers and HVAC service professionals for a full schedule of informative business presentations, technical education programs, a two-day trade show and memorable networking opportunities. Visit https://www.easternenergyexpo.com.

For more information about Laars Heating Systems, visit http://www.laars.com.

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, N.H., manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit http://www.laars.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Laars Heating Systems