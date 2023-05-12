Laars® highlights high-quality solutions at Eastern Energy Expo

Leading U.S.-based manufacturer of boilers and water heaters, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, showcases reliable, innovative products at energy and comfort industry event in Atlantic City May 21-24

ROCHESTER, N.H., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laars® Heating Systems, a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and pool heaters celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, will showcase its high-performing and efficient products at the Eastern Energy Expo in Atlantic City, New Jersey, May 21-24.

"As the premier event for the energy and comfort industries, the Eastern Energy Expo is a great opportunity for heating and HVAC professionals to experience the reliable and high-quality products Laars has been known for since 1948," said Chuck O'Donnell, director of marketing for Laars Heating Systems. "We are driven by a commitment to our customers and continue to deliver solutions that help them thrive and succeed as our industry evolves."

Representatives from Laars will be available at Booth #825 during the Eastern Energy Expo with hands-on demonstrations of the following products:

Laars ® FT Series Floor Combi Boiler featuring a built-in low loss header for an easy install, and industry-best DHW delivery from a combi floor boiler.

featuring a built-in low loss header for an easy install, and industry-best DHW delivery from a combi floor boiler. Laars ® FT Series Wall Combi Boiler with built-in mini-indirect tank technology providing up to one gallon of stored hot water on standby.

with built-in mini-indirect tank technology providing up to one gallon of stored hot water on standby. Laars® LT Series Tankless Water Heater, ideal for residential or light commercial applications with a high temp output setting (180 degrees) and the ability to cascade up to 16 units.

The Eastern Energy Expo brings together wholesale and retail liquid fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors, diesel and biodiesel distributors, propane marketers and HVAC service professionals to experience informative business presentations, technical education programs, a two-day trade show and memorable networking opportunities.

For more information about Laars Heating Systems, visit http://www.laars.com .

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, N.H., manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit http://www.laars.com .

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

