Lab Consumables Global Market Report 2023: Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID-19 Detection Method Benefits Demand for Associated Lab Consumables

Global Lab Consumables Market to Reach $17.2 Million by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lab Consumables estimated at US$12.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Research Organizations & Institutes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Lab Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Million by the year 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Lab Consumables: A Prelude

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Laboratory Equipment and Supplies industry Experience Mixed Impact

Supply Shortfalls Ripple across Laboratory Consumables Domain amid Pandemic

Factors Causing Price Escalations

Labs Hustle to Make Changes to Maintain Supplies of Consumables

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Lab Consumables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand

Growth in 3D Cell Culture Markets to Boost Demand

Global 3D Cell Culture Market in US$ Million: 2020 - 2026

Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID-19 Detection Method Benefits Demand for Associated Lab Consumables

Digital PCR Takes Quantification of Nucleic Acids to the Next Level

Global qPCR and dPCR Market in US$ Million: 2020-2026

Growing Focus on Next Generation Sequencing to Accelerate Consumption

Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R&D to Boost Market Prospects

Global BioPharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2020 and 2026

Increasing Application of Chromatography Spurs Demand for Chromatography Consumables

Global Chromatography Market (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques

Growing R&D Spending in Pharma Sector Presents Opportunities

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025

Expanding Presence of Contact Research Organizations to Drive Demand for Various Lab Consumables

Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market in US$ Billion: 2020-2026

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO Penetration

Global Biopharma % R&D Outsourcing (2014-2022)

Lab Consumables Enjoy Demand amid Growing Investments in Biotechnology R&D

Growing Importance of Sustainability in Lab Consumables

Tip Re-Use Gains Focus

Innovations in Pipette Tip Technology Supports Demand

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life Science Tools

Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP across Select Countries

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023E

Lab 4.0 to Reduce Consumption of Lab Consumables

Custom Manufacturing Advantageous for Labs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

