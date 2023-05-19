Lab Instrumentation Markets for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals, 2022 Study: In-depth Examination of the Major Technologies, Encompassing 50 Technologies in 9 Categories

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lab Instrumentation Markets for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lab Instrumentation Markets for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals is an in-depth examination of the major technologies used in the pharma/bio sector, encompassing 50 technologies in 9 categories.

The report examines historical growth and provides forecasts for demand over the next five years. This report focuses on delivering insights into phases of discovery, therapeutic focus, and the challenges being faced in therapeutic development.

Drug development is a long and complicated process that involves several types of analytical instruments used in a variety of ways and purposes. Starting at early discovery, a targeted process occurs during drug and biomarker discovery to identify a drug candidate. These drug candidates are then tested in preclinical and clinical trials, translational research, and finally manufacturing and QA/QC.

Due to the nature of drugs and their interactions, knowing how a drug works, its side effects, the method of delivery, its efficacy, consistency in manufacturing, and more all must be tested using precise methods and accurate data. The instruments covered in this report are the primary sources of that data and form the critical infrastructure for pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic compounds.

Further, innovations in the instruments, software controlling them, and analysis methods will further drive new biotherapeutics and drug formulations that are key to the success of the industry.

At the heart of all drug development is the pharmaceutical, biotech, and biopharmaceutical companies. They account for the majority of demand for these instruments, as they are the main commercial benefactors of biotherapeutics.

These companies will often utilize contract research organizations and public sector organizations such as those in academia, the government, and research institutions to assist in the R&D process. Together and in conjunction with a regulatory framework, this network alongside instrument suppliers forms a fast growing marketplace that has only been further helped by steady government investment.

Future growth in the pharma/bio marketplace will be driven by new therapeutic modalities that are more specific to a certain disease, delivered in better ways, with faster research and production timelines, and an increased reliance on personalization to patients.

The resulting price tag and need for specific capital and infrastructure will further rely on high throughput screening, automation, and reliance on CROs and CMOs that provide expertise and scale up resources.

Top Vendors include:

  • Bruker
  • Danaher
  • Illumina
  • MilliporeSigma
  • Perkin Elmer
  • QIAGEN
  • Sartorius
  • Tecan
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Waters

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction
A. About this Report
B. Scope and Methodology
C. Regional Segmentations
D. End Market & Sector Segmentations
E. Application Segmentations
F. Therapeutic Type Segmentation
G. Executive Summary

Background on the Pharma/Bio Sector
A. Introduction to the Pharma/Bio sector
B. Trends in Pharma/Bio
C. Market Opportunities
D. Market Threats

Laboratory Market Demand
A. Overall
Overall Demand by Technology, 2021-2026
Overall Demand by Sector, 2021-2026
Overall Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026
Overall Demand by Region, 2021-2026
Overall Vendor Share, 2021
Overall Supplier Participation, 2021
B. Chromatography
C. Mass Spectrometry
D. Atomic Spectroscopy
E. Molecular Biology
F. Life Science Instrumentation
G. Imaging
H. Bioprocessing
I. Lab Automation & Informatics
J. Other Techniques

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7att4n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

