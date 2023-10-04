LAB INVESTOR ALERT: Julie & Holleman LLP Announces Investigation of Proposed Merger Between Standard BioTools and SomaLogic

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty relating to the proposed merger between Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB) and SomaLogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC).

Standard BioTools, previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is a company that develops, manufactures, and sells technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. SomaLogic is a leading commercial-stage proteomics company.

On October 4, 2023, Standard BioTools and SomaLogic announced a merger whereby Standard BioTools will issue new shares of stock to existing SomaLogic shareholders. After the merger, which is expected to close in early 2024, current Standard BioTools shareholders will own 43% of the combined company, with SomaLogic's current shareholders owning the remaining 57%.

Julie & Holleman, a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty and has already identified several areas of concern.

