Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of Missfresh Limited ADSs Pursuant and/or Traceable to Offering Documents Issued in Connection with the ADSs IPO in June 2021

The following statement is being issued by Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. regarding notice of a proposed class action settlement.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

JUAN CHEN, Individually and On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Case No. 1:22-cv-09836-SR



Plaintiff,





v.





MISSFRESH LIMITED, ZHENG XU, JUN WANG, YUAN SUN, ZHAOHUI LI, COLLEEN A. DE VRIES,

HANSONG ZHU, J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INC., CHINA

INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION HONG KONG SECURITIES LIMITED, CHINA

RENAISSANCE SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LIMITED, HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES

COMPANY LIMITED, CMB INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL LIMITED, AMTD GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED,

ICBC INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES LIMITED, NEEDHAM & COMPANY, LLC, CHINA MERCHANTS

SECURITIES (HK) CO., LIMITED, ABCI SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED, GF SECURITIES (HONG

KONG) BROKERAGE LIMITED, FUTU INC., TIGER BROKERS (NZ) LIMITED, AND COGENCY

GLOBAL, INC., Defendants



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh Limited ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the ADSs initial public offering in June 2021, and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Plaintiffs, Chelsea Fan, Maso Capital Investments Limited, Blackwell Partners LLC – Series A, and Star V Partners LLC, and James Sannito ("Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and all other members of the Settlement Class; and Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh"); defendant Zheng Xu; Cogency Global Inc. ("Cogency") and Colleen A. De Vries (together with Cogency, the "Cogency Defendants"); and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, CMB International Capital Limited, AMTD Global Markets Limited, ICBC International Securities Limited, Needham & Company, LLC, China Merchants Securities (HK) Co., Limited, ABCI Securities Company Limited, GF Securities (Hong Kong) Brokerage Limited, Futu Inc., and Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited (collectively, the "Underwriter Defendants" and, together with Missfresh, Zheng Xu, and the Cogency Defendants, the "Settling Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") and related claims in the amount of $4,903,900 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Jed S. Rakoff on October 10, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. in Courtroom 14B at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated June 12, 2024; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Co-Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a long-form Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.MissfreshSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Missfresh Securities Settlement

c/o Verita Global, LLC

P.O. Box 301135

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1135

www.MissfreshSecuritiesSettlement.com

1-888-726-1691

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Co-Lead Counsel:

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

Alfred Fatale III, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

[email protected]

1-888-219-6877

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

www.rosenlegal.com

212-686-1060

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than October 5, 2024. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice so that it is received no later than September 19, 2024. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable, but you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Co-Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the parties in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice, so that they are received no later than September 19, 2024.

DATED: July 29, 2024











