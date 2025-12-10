Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP Announces a Proposed Class Action Settlement in the StoneCo Ltd. Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP regarding notice of a proposed class action settlement.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE STONECO LTD. SECURITIES

LITIGATION Civil Action No. 1:21-cv-9620 (GHW)(OTW)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS

ACTION AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of StoneCo Ltd. during the period from May 27, 2020 through November 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period'), and were allegedly damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff Indiana Public Retirement System, on behalf of itself and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and StoneCo Ltd. ("Defendant" or "StoneCo") have reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $26,750,000 (the "Settlement"). StoneCo denies any liability or wrongdoing.

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Gregory H. Woods, either in person or remotely in the Court's discretion, on February 27, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. (ET) at the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, Courtroom 12C, New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated October 15, 2025; (iii) for purposes of the Settlement only, finally certify the Settlement Class, finally certify Lead Plaintiff as Class Representative for the Settlement Class, and finally appoint the law firm of Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iv) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (v) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing in order to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Postcard Notice, you may obtain copies of the Postcard Notice, long-form Notice, and Claim Form by visiting the website, www.StoneCoSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

StoneCo Securities Settlement

c/o Verita Global, LLC

P.O. Box 301135

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1135

1-888-777-6948

www.StoneCoSecuritiesSettlement.com

[email protected]

Inquiries, other than requests for copies of notices or about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

Michael H. Rogers, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

[email protected]

1-888-219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than February 17, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, available at www.StoneCoSecuritiesSettlement.com, and such request must be received no later than February 6, 2026. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, available at www.StoneCoSecuritiesSettlement.com, such that they are received no later than February 6, 2026.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR STONECO REGARDING THIS NOTICE

DATED: December 10, 2025

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

