Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP Announces a Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of the Publicly Traded Common Stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF ARIZONA

IN RE OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES

INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 2:22-CV-01717-MTL SUMMARY NOTICE OF

PENDENCY AND PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT OF CLASS

ACTION AND MOTION FOR

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND

EXPENSES CLASS ACTION

To: all persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor") (NASDAQ: OPEN; CUSIP: 683712103) common stock (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with Opendoor's de-SPAC Merger on or about December 21, 2020 and/or its February 2021 Offering on or about February 4, 2021, and/or (ii) on the NASDAQ or any U.S.-based trading platform during the period from December 21, 2020 through November 3, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, that Plaintiffs, on behalf of themselves and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and Opendoor and the other defendants (collectively, "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-referenced class action (the "Action") in the amount of $39,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Michael T. Liburdi, either in person or remotely in the Court's discretion, on January 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the United States District Court, District of Arizona, Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse, 401 West Washington Street, Courtroom 504, Phoenix, AZ 85003 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated June 13, 2025; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing in order to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Postcard Notice, you may obtain copies of the Postcard Notice, long-form Notice, and Claim Form by visiting www.OpendoorSecuritiesSettlement.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Opendoor Securities Settlement

c/o Verita Global, LLC

Claims Administrator

P.O. Box 301171

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1171

[email protected]

1-888-999-6212

Inquiries, other than requests for copies of notices or about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

Michael P. Canty Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

[email protected]

1-888-219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than December 27, 2025. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, available at www.OpendoorSecuritiesSettlement.com and www.labaton.com , and such request must be received no later than December 16, 2025. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, available at www.OpendoorSecuritiesSettlement.com and www.labaton.com , such that they are received no later than December 16, 2025.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS'

COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE

DATED: November 18, 2025 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF ARIZONA

