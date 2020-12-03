Labatt Encourages Beer Drinkers to 'Swap Out Six' This Holiday Season

The campaign called 'Swap Out Six' will launch on social media channels in early December and last until the end of January. Non-alcoholic beer has most typically been associated with abstaining from alcohol. Now, Labatt is aiming to transform how people think about non-alcoholic beer and encouraging people to drink it along with regular beer when they're celebrating. The move follows a trend toward more moderate drinking, led by Millennials and 21+ Gen Z consumers who seek a fun and balanced lifestyle.

"You don't have to choose to drink or not drink. You can enjoy beer and mix in non-alcoholic beer to better manage your alcohol intake," said Janine Schoos, brand director for Labatt. "We're calling Labatt NA: The Official Beer of Tomorrow, because replacing a couple alcoholic drinks with a non-alcoholic option can make the next day better."

With less than 0.5% alcohol by volume and only 72 calories, Labatt NA offers an alternative for people who like the great taste of a pilsener but want to also manage how much alcohol they drink.

"You can drink great tasting beer all night when you switch it up and include Labatt NA. Whether you want to cut down on calories or limit alcohol consumption, swapping out one or two drinks a night with a Labatt NA will help you drink responsibly, while still getting the same quality and taste of a Labatt Blue beer," said Schoos.

The initiative follows trends in alcohol consumption, particularly among Millennials and 21+ Gen Z, and promotes moderation during a season where indulgences are often top of mind.

According to a study by Berenberg, 64% of Gen Z respondents said that they expected to drink alcohol less frequently when they grew older than today's older generations do. Another study done by Nielsen found that just over half of Millennials said they consumed alcohol in the past month, compared with 65% of Gen Xers (aged 35 to 54) and 72% of Boomers (aged 55+). And a study by Red Brick Road shows that 86% of Gen Z believe mental health is just as an important consideration as their physical health when considering drinking.

"We know that the new generation of drinkers is mindful and carefully considering how alcohol fits into their healthy lifestyles," said Schoos. "As a beer brand, it's important for us to offer a delicious non-alcoholic option, especially during the holidays when drinking occasions are plentiful. People should also be sure to drink plenty of water and have healthy snacking options available."

To find Labatt NA near you and swap out six this holiday season, visit www.labattusa.com/finder.

About Labatt USA

Proudly based in Buffalo, New York, Labatt USA produces, imports and markets a wide portfolio of refreshing alcoholic beverages exclusively in the U.S. Labatt USA has imported America's top selling Canadian beers since 1951 and is best known for its pristine pilseners: Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light. Labatt has since expanded its line to include refreshing seltzers and flavors developed by top industry taste experts at Labatt's parent-company. Labatt Blue Light Seltzer offers a triple-filtered malt base with unique fruit fusions. Labatt Blue Light Flavors offer refreshing beer with a burst of citrus flavors.

For more information, visit www.LabattUSA.com.

Stay connected with Labatt on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: @LabattUSA.

Always enjoy responsibly.

