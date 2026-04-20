Labbit Goes All-In on LIMS Platform, Retires Semaphore Solutions Brand

After a decade of implementing laboratory systems for regulated labs, company consolidates under the Labbit name to focus entirely on its modern LIMS platform

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Labbit, a laboratory information management system (LIMS) built for regulated laboratories running complex workflows, today announced it has retired the Semaphore Solutions brand and consolidated operations under the Labbit name.

The move marks the completion of a strategic shift that began over a year ago, when the company shifted from offering professional services across multiple LIMS platforms to dedicating its full services and product teams to Labbit. The company now operates as a single entity focused on laboratory informatics software for molecular diagnostics, cell and gene therapy, manufacturing quality control, and pharma research and development.

Labbit was built by the Semaphore Solutions team, which spent more than a decade designing and implementing laboratory systems across regulated laboratory environments. That implementation experience informed the platform's architecture, which uses visual BPMN workflow modeling and a knowledge graph database to let labs configure, execute, and update complex processes without vendor development cycles.

"We spent years implementing the leading LIMS platforms on the market. We saw firsthand what worked and what didn't. We built Labbit because we believed regulated labs deserved a system that adapts to how they actually work, not one that forces them to work around its limitations. Retiring the Semaphore name reflects what's been true for a while now: Labbit is our entire focus for both the services and product teams," said Peter Smith, CEO of Labbit.

Smith shared the full story behind the decision in a post on the Labbit blog: Labbit: Our Brand and Vision for the Future.

Labbit is in production at high-complexity, high-throughput laboratories including Helix, Veracyte, BillionToOne, supporting workflows across clinical diagnostics, molecular testing, and precision medicine. The platform supports complex biologic workflows, GMP environments, and quality control process digitalization, with regulatory and security credentials including 21 CFR Part 11 readiness, SOC 2 Type II certification, and HIPAA compliance.

Existing customers and partners will see no changes to their service, support, or the team they work with. The semaphoresolutions.com website now redirects to labbit.com.

About Labbit

Labbit is a modern LIMS platform built for regulated laboratories running complex workflows in molecular diagnostics, cell and gene therapy, and quality control manufacturing. Founded as Semaphore Solutions in Canada, the company has staff across North America drawing on decades of hands-on laboratory informatics experience to deliver a platform purpose-built for the way modern labs actually operate. Learn more at labbit.com.

SOURCE Labbit